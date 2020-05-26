Augsburg University wrestler David Flynn was named to the Academic All-District 6 At-Large Team, as selected by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA).
David Flynn, a business management major with a 3.8604 GPA from Jordan is a three-time NWCA Division III Scholar All-American.
He was the 2019 NCAA Division III national champion at 141 pounds, a three-time NCAA All-American and a four-time NCAA Regional champion.
Flynn competed in three-and-a-half seasons at Augsburg, after transferring from D-I North Dakota State mid-season in 2016-17. He finished his college career with a 118-33 record (90-19 at Augsburg), with 41 pins (34 Augsburg), nine technical falls (5 Augsburg) and 17 major decisions (14 Augsburg)
In 2019-20, he went 17-3 with six pins, two technical falls and four major decisions to qualify for NCAA D-III national tournament for fourth time.
Flynn won the national title at 141 pounds in 2018-19, going 28-5 with 12 pins, one technical fall and four major decisions, coming from the No. 8 seed with wins over No. 1, No. 4 and No. 6 seeds in tournament. In 2017-18, he went 20-6 and in 2016-17 finished with a 34-8 overall record. He placed third at 141 in 2016-17 with two pins in national tournament.
The CoSIDA Academic All-District team is part of the CoSIDA Academic All-America program. Top student-athletes from NCAA Division III programs in Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan are eligible for inclusion on the District 6 team, one of eight Division III districts nationwide. Student-athletes must have a grade-point average above 3.30 (4.0 scale) and have outstanding athletic credentials. College sports information directors in the district vote for the teams. First-team Academic All-District members advance to the Academic All-America ballot, voted on by a committee of CoSIDA members and CoSIDA members in each division.
The Division III Academic All-America program is being financially supported by the NCAA Division III national governance structure, to assist CoSIDA with handling the awards fulfillment aspects for the Division III Academic All-America teams program.