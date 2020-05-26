Augsburg University wrestler David Flynn was named to the Academic All-District 6 At-Large Team, as selected by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA).

David Flynn, a business management major with a 3.8604 GPA from Jordan is a three-time NWCA Division III Scholar All-American.

He was the 2019 NCAA Division III national champion at 141 pounds, a three-time NCAA All-American and a four-time NCAA Regional champion.

Flynn competed in three-and-a-half seasons at Augsburg, after transferring from D-I North Dakota State mid-season in 2016-17. He finished his college career with a 118-33 record (90-19 at Augsburg), with 41 pins (34 Augsburg), nine technical falls (5 Augsburg) and 17 major decisions (14 Augsburg)

In 2019-20, he went 17-3 with six pins, two technical falls and four major decisions to qualify for NCAA D-III national tournament for fourth time.

Flynn won the national title at 141 pounds in 2018-19, going 28-5 with 12 pins, one technical fall and four major decisions, coming from the No. 8 seed with wins over No. 1, No. 4 and No. 6 seeds in tournament. In 2017-18, he went 20-6 and in 2016-17 finished with a 34-8 overall record. He placed third at 141 in 2016-17 with two pins in national tournament.

The CoSIDA Academic All-District team is part of the CoSIDA Academic All-America program. Top student-athletes from NCAA Division III programs in Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan are eligible for inclusion on the District 6 team, one of eight Division III districts nationwide. Student-athletes must have a grade-point average above 3.30 (4.0 scale) and have outstanding athletic credentials. College sports information directors in the district vote for the teams. First-team Academic All-District members advance to the Academic All-America ballot, voted on by a committee of CoSIDA members and CoSIDA members in each division.

The Division III Academic All-America program is being financially supported by the NCAA Division III national governance structure, to assist CoSIDA with handling the awards fulfillment aspects for the Division III Academic All-America teams program.

Tags

Sports editor

Todd Abeln has been the Shakopee and Jordan sports editor for more than 10 years. He enjoys highlight big accomplishments and competitive games. Todd also enjoys golf, softball and watching his kids play baseball, soccer, hockey and basketball.

Events

Recommended for you