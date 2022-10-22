Hubmen Offense

Seniors Gavin Lloyd (9), Marcus Karsky (18) and junior Leo Siekmann (6) helped Jordan to a 5-3 record in the regular season.

 Photo by Robin Nawrocki

Can the Jordan football team make a long playoff run in Section 2AAAA?

The Hubmen ended the regular season Oct. 19 with a 33-13 win at Tri-City United. Senior quarterback Gavin Lloyd led the way with 209 yards passing and three touchdowns.

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

