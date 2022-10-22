Can the Jordan football team make a long playoff run in Section 2AAAA?
The Hubmen ended the regular season Oct. 19 with a 33-13 win at Tri-City United. Senior quarterback Gavin Lloyd led the way with 209 yards passing and three touchdowns.
Jordan went into the game off a 14-6 home loss to No. 6-ranked Marshall Oct. 14.
Marshall finished unbeaten (8-0) in the regular season, but didn't get the No. 1 seed in Section 2AAAA. That went to No. 2 Hutchinson (7-1).
In the section, Hutchinson will get the winner of fourth-seeded Jordan (5-3) and fifth-seeded St. Peter (3-5) in the semifinals Oct. 29. Marshall will get the winner of the other first-round matchup between third-seeded Willmar (5-3) and sixth-seeded Faribault (2-6).
The title game is set for Nov. 5 at the site of the higher seed.
Last fall, Jordan finished with five wins in the regular and lost to St. Peter in the first round of the playoffs at home, 30-7. Back in Week 4 this fall, the Hubmen beat St. Peter, 21-0.
The last time Jordan was eliminated in the first round of the playoffs in a non-COVID-19 season was in 2015 when they lost 14-10 to Providence Academy. The Hubmen lost their only playoff game in 2020, falling 14-10 to Marshall, but there was no state tournament that fall due to the pandemic.
Since moving up to Class 4A at the start of the 2019 season, Jordan is 1-3 in the playoffs. The program won back-to-back Section 2AAA titles in 2017 and 2018.
Meanwhile, in the victory over Tri-City United, Jordan scored two defensive touchdowns in the fourth quarter. The first came on senior Preston Hochschild's 20-yard interception return for a 26-7 lead.
Tri-City got that score right back on a 48-yard scoring strike. But the Hubmen iced the game when senior Ejiiah Hagen forced a fumble on a sack at the 5-yard line. The ball rolled into the end zone where junior Brock Bakeberg recovered it for a touchdown.
Jordan led 13-7 at the break. Lloyd connected with junior Tim Shnaydruk on a 1-yard touchdown pass to open the scoring. Lloyd followed with a 38-yard scoring strike to senior Mack Schmidt for a 13-0 lead.
In the third quarter, Lloyd and senior Nate Kes connected again on a 13-yard touchdown pass for a 19-7 lead for the Hubmen.
Kes finished with four catches for 50 yards for Jordan. Schmidt hauled in four passes for 64 yards.
In the loss to Marshall, it was only fourth time since 2018 that Jordan was held to single digits offensively. The Hubmen's touchdown came in the first quarter on Lloyd's 54-yard scoring strike to Kes.
Kes finished with six catches for 86 yards. Schmidt led Jordan on the ground with 23 carries for 96 yards. Senior Marcus Karsky led the defense with six tackles and a sack.
Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.
