Jordan activities director Joe Perkl announced the hiring of Tim Wareham has the school's new boys soccer coach.
Wareham becomes the second boys soccer coach in school history.
Jesus Camacho Ruiz resigned from the position because he irs going to graduate school this fall.
Camacho Ruiz was Jordan's first boys soccer coach and coached the Hubmen for its first six years of the programs existence.
According to Perkl, Wareham has coached in the Inver Grove Heights soccer program and also has been an MSHSL referee for the past six years.
Wareham recently moved to New Prague and was hired after a Zoom interview with six members of the Jordan soccer community, Perkl added.
"Very excited to see Tim implement his plan for our boys soccer program," Perkl said. "I've seen Tim officiate many games at Jordan, and he has a passion for the game that is unmatched. He will dedicate himself to improving the skills of our players, and educating our players on the world's No. 1 sport. There is much anticipation coming into the 2020 soccer season at Jordan."
I addition to the the new coach, Jordan soccer will also have another big change this fall as they will allow Belle Plaine players to play for them as a part of a co-op between the two schools.