Jordan's captains this season are, from left, seniors Abi Johnson and Ava Walkington and junior Jade Thach.

The Jordan softball team hopes to peak come playoff time.

The Jaguars went 12-7 overall last year, 8-2 in the Wright County East Conference, but gave up 28 runs in back-to-back Section 2AAA playoff losses. It was the just the third season for Jordan as a Class 3A program, but only the second time competing.

