The Jordan softball team hopes to peak come playoff time.
The Jaguars went 12-7 overall last year, 8-2 in the Wright County East Conference, but gave up 28 runs in back-to-back Section 2AAA playoff losses. It was the just the third season for Jordan as a Class 3A program, but only the second time competing.
The 2020 season was wiped out due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Minnesota State High School League realigned sections again on April 6 and next spring Jordan will be going back to Class 2A. But what about this season?
Jordan is not about to wait until next year. Coach Bryan Martin believes this team can contend in a very strong Section 2AAA field.
"We hope to compete in every game," Martin said. "Each and every conference game will be a battle as there are many quality teams. This year's team is fairly inexperienced and young and we will have a lot to learn. How quickly they figure this out will determine where we are in the conference."
Jordan has opened this spring losing two of its first three games, including a 16-2 conference loss versus Delano in the season opener April 13. The Jaguars followed with a 15-5 victory over Worthington April 14, before falling 10-2 at home to Marshall the next day.
Both Marshall and Worthington are Section 2AAA teams, along with Mankato West, Mankato East, St. Peter, New Prague and Albert Lea.
Mankato West won the section last year en route to winning the Class 3A state title. Jordan will face the Scarlets at home April 24.
Seniors Abi Johnson and Ava Walkington and junior Jade Thach are the Jaguars' captains. Johnson is the ace of the pitching staff, while Thach anchors the infield at shortstop.
Senior Brooke Vohnoutka returns to the outfield for Jordan, while sophomore Carley Johnson will do the catching. Juniors Sophia Snapko and Marthalee Reyeland return to the infield, while ninth-grader London Kraml will be at first base or in the outfield.
Walkingtom is also a versatile player with the ability to play both the outfield and in the infield. Eighth-graders Brooke Wacker and Kacie Schroeder and junior Danielle Guerrero are also expected to contribute.
Both Schroeder and Wacker could also see some time pitching along side Johnson.
"The young ladies have been working hard in preparation for the season and it will take some time for players to work out positions," Martin said. "There is a lot of versatility with many of the student-athletes and that will help as the season is played out.
"We have three strong pitchers who will hopefully keep us in games," Martin added. "We are looking for our defense and offense to both improve as the season goes along and we establish positions. This spring's weather has made it more challenging for team play, especially for the outfield."
Jordan is scheduled to end the regular season May 19 at home versus Belle Plaine. The Section 2AAA playoffs will start May 23 with the title game June 1 at Caswell Park in Mankato.
Caswell Park is also home to the state tourney, which is set for June 8-9. The last time Jordan made the state field was in 1981 when there were only two classes.
Softball went to three classes in 2000 and to four classes in 2016. Jordan won the Class A state title in 1980 and was the runner-up in 1979.