Hubmen Tackle

Juniors Eli Briese (29) and Seth Noyes combine on a tackle in Jordan’s 19-16 win at Belle Plaine Oct. 7.

 Photo by Robin Nawrocki

The Jordan football team is keeping the “Old Highway 169” trophy for a sixth straight year.

The Hubmen earned a hard-fought 19-16 victory over Belle Plaine Oct. 7, spoiling the Tigers’ homecoming. Junior Leo Siekmann rushed for 101 yards on 28 carries and a touchdown and added three catches for 49 yards.

