The Jordan football team is keeping the “Old Highway 169” trophy for a sixth straight year.
The Hubmen earned a hard-fought 19-16 victory over Belle Plaine Oct. 7, spoiling the Tigers’ homecoming. Junior Leo Siekmann rushed for 101 yards on 28 carries and a touchdown and added three catches for 49 yards.
Jordan improved to 4-2 overall with two games left before the Section 2AAAA playoffs. The Hubmen are home to No. 7-ranked Marshall Oct. 14, before ending the regular season Oct. 19 at Tri-City United.
The six-team section playoffs start Oct. 25 with the first round. The semifinals are Oct. 29 with the title game Nov. 4. The higher seed is at home throughout the playoffs.
Jordan is looking the like No. 4 seed at this point. Marshall (6-0), No. 2 Hutchinson (5-1) and Willmar (5-1) look to be the top-three seeds. Faribault (2-4) and St. Peter (2-4) are also in the field.
Last fall, after a 5-3 regular season, Jordan lost in the first round of the playoffs to St. Peter.
Meanwhile, Jordan has won the last six meetings over Belle Plaine. The last time the Tigers claimed the Old Highway 169 trophy was in 2016, winning 41-27 at home.
Jordan had won the previous two meetings over Belle Plaine by scores of 50-0 and 55-0, respectively. The Tigers gave the Hubmen a much tougher challenge this time around, making a short field goal right before halftime to lead 9-7 at the break.
Jordan scored on its first possession of the second half when senior quarterback Gavin Lloyd hit senior Preston Hochschild on an 5-yard scoring strike in the corner of the end zone.
Junior Charlie Valle added a pair of fields goals for the Hubmen, the first one from 31 yards out and the second from 20 yards to give Jordan a 19-9 lead.
Valle’s second field goal came with 2:37 left in the game. Belle Plaine had a quick answer taking the ensuing kickoff 81 yards for a score.
Jordan had a chance to run the clock out and did get one first down on senior Mack Schmidt’s 14-yard run. But Belle Plaine stopped the Hubmen on the next three plays and got the ball back with just over a minute to play at their own 23-yard line.
Belle Plaine got to the Hubmen’s 48-yard line, but the drive ended when Karkasky picked off a pass near the sideline to preserve the Jordan win.
The Hubmen scored the first touchdown of the game on an 11-yard run in the first quarter from Siekmann. The Tigers had a quick answer scoring on a 75-yard touchdown pass, but the missed the extra point.