The Jordan girls soccer went into the Section 2AA playoffs unbeaten in its last five games.
The strong finish earned the Jaguars the No. 3 seed in the postseason behind top-seeded Mankato East (14-2) and second-seeded Mankato West (10-4-2). Jordan's quarterfinal opponent Oct. 12 is sixth-seeded New Ulm (5-8-2).
St. Peter (7-6-3) earned the No. 4 seed, followed by fifth-seeded New Prague (4-10-1). Marshall (5-6-2) and Worthington (2-13) are seeded No. 7 and 8, respectively.
Jordan finished the regular season with a 9-6-1 overall record, including 2-4-1 in the Wright County East Conference.
The Section 2AA semifinals are Oct. 14 and the title game is Oct. 19. The higher seed is at home in the first two rounds, while the championship will be played at New Prague High School. For complete brackets, go to mshsl.org/section-events.
The Minnesota State High School League reclassified sections for all sports last spring. Soccer went to three classes and Jordan moved up to Class 2A.
Jordan has never played in the state tourney in girls soccer, but this season is only the seventh year of the program. The Jaguars had a 1-6 playoff record in Class A with its one win coming in 2019, a 6-1 victory over Cannon Falls.
Last fall, Jordan fell 2-0 to St. Peter in the first round of the playoffs. The team won just one game (1-7 overall) and was 0-5 in its first season in the WCC.
So Jordan has made some big strides this fall. If the team can get a playoff win, the program will earn its first-ever season of double-digit victories. The program finished 9-6-1 in 2018.
A big reason for the Jaguars' second winning season this fall is its returning senior class which include Abby Vogel, Lexi Pedersen, Maya Worshek, Ellie Cook, Ellie Engelhart and Madi Pelowski. Senior Jilly Hiveley, a transfer from Prior Lake, has also made big contributions this fall.
Juniors Jenna Kluxdal, Emily Reinhart, Nicole Ngeno, Emaleigh Hulet and Bethy Osborne and sophomore Karissa Firle were also varsity players last season, so coach coach Dennis Yunke had an experienced team.
“We have many players in their third year on varsity,” he said.
Jordan only faced two section teams during the regular season, beating New Prague 3-2 back on Sept. 2 and knocking off Worthington 3-1 nine days later.
In the Jaguars' five-game unbeaten streak to end the regular season, they earned wins over Mankato Loyola (6-1), Rockford (6-0), Tri-City United (8-0) and Brooklyn Center (7-0), while earning a tie with No. 10-ranked Delano (1-1).
Mankato East is the only ranked team in Section 2AA. The Cougars were No. 7 spot in the final Class AA poll released Oct. 11.