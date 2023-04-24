Afton Koch

Senior Afton Koch dives into third base in Jordan's 9-8 home win over Belle Plaine April 17.

 Photo by Bill Piotrowski

The Jordan baseball team picked up its first win for its new coach Brandon Arnold amid a slow start on the diamond.

Senior Afton Koch finished 3 for 3 with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored in leading the Hubmen to a 9-8 home win over Belle Plaine April 17. Junior Zak Daak finished 2 for 2 with a double, two RBIs and four runs scored.

