The Jordan baseball team picked up its first win for its new coach Brandon Arnold amid a slow start on the diamond.
Senior Afton Koch finished 3 for 3 with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored in leading the Hubmen to a 9-8 home win over Belle Plaine April 17. Junior Zak Daak finished 2 for 2 with a double, two RBIs and four runs scored.
Jordan went into the game off two road losses to open the season —14-5 to Delano April 13 in Wright County East Conference play and 10-7 to La Crescent-Hokah April 14.
The Hubmen followed its first win with a 5-2 league loss versus Southwest Christian April 14.
Against Belle Plaine, Jordan scored its nine runs on nine hits. Sophomore Shawn Klehr also doubled, finishing 2 for 3 with an RBI.
The Hubmen built a 6-2 lead after four innings and went up 9-2 after five complete.
Senior Eli Briese also drove in a pair of runs for Jordan, while junior Luke Sand also had an RBI. Senior Landon Church finished 1 for 3 with a run scored.
Senior Gavin Lloyd got the win on the mound, working three innings and allowing three runs (two earned) with six strikeouts. Klehr went three innings, giving up three unearned runs with five strikeouts, while ninth grader Griffin Dahmen was credited with the save, allowing two runs (one earned) one run in one inning of work.
In the loss to Southwest Christian, it was 2-2 game going into the top of six before Jordan gave up three runs. Junior Conner Larson was saddled with the loss, working 5 2/3 innings, while allowing five runs (three earned) with nine strikeouts.
Daak worked 1 1/3 scoreless innings, giving up just one hit.
Jordan had three just hits, all singles. Dahmen drove in both of the team's runs with a single in the fifth inning.
Against Delano, Jordan scored its five runs on just three hits. Klehr smacked a two-run homer, while Dahmen also drove in a run and Daak finished 1 for 1 with two runs scored.
Junior Nick Krautkremer took the loss, allowing eight ruins (seven earned) in 1 1/2 innings. Lloyd struck out four in 2 2/3 innings, giving up a run.
Dahmen allowed five runs (four earned) in two relief innings, while Klehr pitched a scoreless frame.
In the loss to La Crescent, Jordan was down 6-5 going into the bottom of the sixth inning before giving up four runs. Larson started and went four innings, allowing five runs (four earned) with five strikeouts.
Daak took the loss in relief, giving up five runs in two innings with two strikeouts.
Larson led the Hubmen at the plate, going 2 for 4 with two doubles and two RBIs. Koch was also 2 for 4 with two RBIs, while Krautkremer was 1 for 3 with two runs scored.
Jordan ends the regular season May 23 at New Ulm. The first round of the Section 2AAA playoffs starts May 31, while the finals are June 8.
The first two rounds of the Class 3A state tournament is set for June 13-14 at the Mini Met in Jordan. The state title game is June 16 at Target Field in Minneapolis.