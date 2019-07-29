The Jordan American Legion baseball team made a run at the Sub-State tournament but came up just short.
Post No. 3 advanced to the semifinals of the Sub-State No. 2 tournament in New Ulm and Searles before getting eliminated and having its season come to an end.
Jordan lost 10-5 to Mankato American on Saturday at Mueller Stadium in New Ulm to get eliminated from the eight-team, double elimination tournament.
New Ulm Gold beat Mankato American 6-5 in the championship game to advance to this week’s state tournament. This year’s state tournament is hosted by Cold Spring and will be played at ball fields in Cold Spring, Paynseville, St. Martin and Watkins from Thursday to Sunday.
Overall, Post No. 3 went 2-2 in the tournament.
They opened the tournament with a 3-2 win against Mankato National on Wednesday.
Post No. 3 fell behind 1-0 in the second inning but rallied for three runs in the fifth inning and held off a late comeback attempt in the seventh inning by National. Micheal Lambrecht pitched nearly seven innings for the win while Jonathan Draheim came in to record the last out of the game for the save.
In that three-run, fourth inning, JT McDermid started the rally with a leadoff walk and Taylor Stroh followed by getting hit by a pitch to put runners on first and second with nobody out.
After a two-strike sac bunt by Josh Briese, Austin Lucas delivered a sharp single to center to tie the game at 1-1.
Jordan grabbed a 2-1 lead on Adam Kreuser’s two-out double that scored Stroh. Lucas would make it 3-1 when he scored on a wild pitch.
That win sent Jordan into the winner’s bracket against top-seeded New Ulm Gold on Thursday
Gold was too much for Jordan as they topped Post No. 3 9-0 and sent Jordan into a elimination game against Worthington on Thursday afternoon.
In the game against Worthington, Jordan jumped out to a 1-0 lead after two innings but then the game was delayed because of weather and resumed on Friday morning.
Jordan’s bats were hot when the game resumed and they went on to win 10-0, which sent them into the game on Saturday against Mankato American.
In the win against Worthington, Jacob Ogdahl pitched four scoreless innings for Jordan.
Against Mankato, they scored two runs in the top of the first inning for a 2-0 lead. Jordan quickly tied it up in the bottom half of the first on RBI single by Austin Lucas and a bases loaded walk to Jack Barnett.
Post No. 3 took a 4-2 lead in the second inning when Lucas drove in both Ryan Friedges and Draheim with a single to center.
Things got away from Jordan in the third inning when Mankato scored six times for a 8-4 lead. They pushed to 10-4 with runs in the fourth and sixth inning.
Jordan pushed across a run in the seventh but it wasn’t enough to keep its season alive.
Post No. 3 ends the season with a 7-10 record.