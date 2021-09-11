The Jordan volleyball team had a winning record in its first season in the Wright County East Conference last fall.
But the Jaguars didn't get a chance to compete in the the playoffs. Nobody team did, as the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown section play all across the state.
Then last spring, the Minnesota State High School League reclassified sections for all sports and volleyball went to three classes. Jordan moved up a class and was placed in Section 6AAA with the likes of Holy Angels, Benilde-St. Margaret's, Bloomington Kennedy, Delano, Mound Westonka, New Prague and Orono.
New Prague and Benilde-St. Margaret's were both ranked in the latest Class 3A poll Sept. 5 at No. 4 and No. 10, respectively.
So the competition in section and conference play will certainly challenge the Jaguars this fall.
"I think it will be a fun challenge for us," Jordan coach Taylor Sonie said. "Knowing that it isn't going to be easy, but we can do hard things and be competitive with these bigger schools."
The Jaguars return five players who were varsity regulars last fall — seniors Payton Duis and Aliyah Bakeberg, juniors Meaghan Winters and Ava Weber and sophomore Caroline Kinkeade.
Others expected to contribute to the team include senior Claire Johnson, juniors Raya Bohnsack, Augusta Murray and Mackenna Barth, ninth-grader Maria Stensland and eighth-graders and Avery Smith and Morgan Staloh.
"All of these returning players to varsity will help our newcomers get used to the speed of (of the game) and show them to play with all-out effort and hustle 100 percent of the time," Sonie said.
It's been a slow start to the season for Jordan as it dropped its first five matches. The Jaguars lost in three sets to Cannon Falls Aug. 28, Mayor Lutheran Aug. 31 and Chanhassen Sept. 2.
Jordan lost in four sets to Orono Aug. 26 to open the season, and to Norwood Young America Sept. 7.
Sonie feels her team is hungry to win after going 7-7 overall last fall in the shortened COVID-19 season (7-6 in the league play), while the team had a 13-16 record in 2019 in her first season as coach.
"I know they want to win and have fun winning and being competitive with good teams," Sonie said. "Being competitive is the biggest thing for me this year.
"I think we can show bigger schools that, hey, Jordan can stick with you; and I think the girls want to do that as well," she added.
Jordan will end the regular season against Mound Westonka Oct. 14. Section 6AAA play starts Oct. 19.
This year's Class 3A state tournament is set for Nov. 11-13 at its annual site, the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Jordan was the Class 2A champion in both 2006 and 2008 and the program also made state appearances in 2007 and 2011.