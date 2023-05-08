The Jordan trap shooting team has been hitting a lot of targets despite having to use some shovels.
The shovels were for getting the snow off the trap field for two competitions in the Minnesota High School Clay Target League.
“We also shot in snow and 30 mph winds one of the first weeks,” Jordan coach Jeff Radick said. “That perseverance showed in being prepared for our first tournament of the season.”
That was held April 29 at the Owatonna Gun Club where there were 193 participants from 44 schools competing. It was an individual competition, so no team scores were kept.
Hunter Lenzmeier had two perfect rounds of 50 to win the the high overall score for the senior boys division, while Jayden Raduenz hit 48 of 50 targets with a perfect 25 straight in the second round to win the eighth-grade boys division. Myles Mahowald also hit 48 of 50 targets to take first place in the seventh-grade boys division.
Nicole Ray hit 40 of 50 targets to take third place in the junior girls division.
“The Owatonna Invitational has the nick name the ‘bad weather tournament’ in the high school trap community,” Radick said. “The weather was not as bad as previous years, but it was down in the 30s with a stiff northwest wind. Not ideal weather for shooting clays, but our kids were used to it from the season we have had so far this year.”
In the clay target league, Jordan is Class 4A Conference 4 and is second place in the team standings through the first three weeks of shooting with 11,833 points.
Detroit Lakes is leading (12,931.50). Springfield is third (11,305), followed by Marshall (9,252), Pine River-Backus (7,911.50), Minneota (7,031), Mounds View (6,086) and Wabasso (3,958).
Lenzmeier has the highest average in the conference through three rounds, averaging 48.33 targets hit out of 50. Raduenz is tied for fifth (47), followed by Jack Burke and Mahowald (T16th, 44.67) and Tom Plechaty (T20th, 44.33).
Ray is second in the girls standings with an average of 45 of 50 targets hit. Jessa Higdem is 18th (30.67).
“There is a significant scoring disconnect in conference scoring, handicapping smaller programs like ours that don’t limit numbers of participants, don’t have tryouts and include middle school students in their trap program,” Radick said. “So we are happy with top half of the conference in trap.
“The sporting clays side of the team we aim for top three in the conference,” he added.
Last spring, Jordan won the inaugural state title in the league’s sporting clays state championships. Sporting clays is a form or clay pigeon shooting. There can be 10 to 15 different shooting stations over natural terrain over roughly 35 acres.
Jordan was fifth in Class 5A for trap shooting at the state competition.
Jordan also competed in the USA High School Clay Target National Championships last summer in Mason, Michigan. The team ended up 19th.
It was the program’s fourth straight trip to nationals after finishing 15th in 2021. The team was 40th in 2019 and 66th in 2018. There was no 2020 trap shooting season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The year’s clay target league state championships will be June 12-20 in Alexandria. The Minnesota State High School League state tournament is set for June 23 at the Minneapolis Gun Club in Prior Lake.
The national tourney is July 5-9 in Mason, Michigan.
“I think we have proven we are a force to be reckoned with come tournament time, having made it to the (MSHSL) state trap tournament the last two years running, winning back to back sporting clays championships and consistently being one of the top 20 programs in the country with our finishes at the national championship,” Radick said.
“Everyone wants to knock off a top program like ours and it takes more and more work to stay at the top,” Radick added. “I’m always surprised when we have the next class step up and fill in for the outgoing seniors in the program. We definitely have that developing again this season.”