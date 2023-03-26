Kendra Krueger

Jordan senior Kendra Krueger finished second in the 800 meters and fifth in the 1,600 at the Class AA state meet last season

 Facebook photo by @JordanTF717

The Jordan girls track team will have some young talent on the roster, but that hasn't tempered expectations.

The Jaguars will be looking to defend its Wright County East Conference title, along with improving on its fifth-place finish in the Section 2AA meet last spring.

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake.

