The Jordan girls track team will have some young talent on the roster, but that hasn't tempered expectations.
The Jaguars will be looking to defend its Wright County East Conference title, along with improving on its fifth-place finish in the Section 2AA meet last spring.
Jordan has one of the top mid-distance runners in the state in senior Kendra Krueger. She ended up second in the 800 meters at the Class AA state meet last spring with a school-record time of 2:13.92. She was .43 behind the winner, junior Calia Chaney of Pequot Lakes.
Krueger also ended up fifth in the 1,600, while also breaking the school record with a time of 5:01.04.
"Kendra is a phenomenal athlete and just was awarded the Athena Award here at Jordan High School," Jaguars coach Kelley Walerius said.
Ninth graders Morgan Mengel and Morgan Staloch and seniors Nadya Gonzalez and Cortney Hennes will also be ones to watch for Jordan.
Staloch was fifth in the high jump and eighth in the triple jump for the Jaguars at sections last year. Gonzalez ended up in the sixth in the 100 hurdles.
Seniors Basia Babcock, Meaghan Winters and Mackenna Barth are also back to help the team.
"We have a well-rounded team," Walerius said. "We are hoping for a second conference championship title as well as more school records broken. We are hoping for a better finish in the true team sections this year."
Jordan was sixth in the Section 2AA True Team last year. To get to state, Jordan would either have to win the section or earn one of the four wildcard berths.
The true team format awards teams with depth, so Jordan will have to rely on its youth to challenge there.
"We are a young team with a lot of individual talent," Walerius said. "We are looking forward to bringing everyone together to make a close-knit team that will work well together all season long.
"One of our strengths is our athletes who are double and even triple-sport athletes. They've been working out all year and I'm excited to see their hard work pay off. Our senior group is dedicated to the team and they are remarkable leaders."
This year's conference championships will be held May 16 in Hutchinson. The Section 2AA prelims will start May 31 with the finals set for June 2 and a site still to be determined.
The Class AA state competition is scheduled for June 9-10 at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
The Jaguars had just two individual state qualifiers last year. Then-senior Jillian Hiveley was also there for the team with Krueger and she won the 100 hurdles with a school-record time of 14.53. She was also runner-up in 300 hurdles, setting a new school mark there as well (43.58).
Jordan was eighth in the state team standings last year with Krueger and Hiveley combing for 37 points. Monticello is the defending champion, winning last year with 71 points.