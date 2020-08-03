Searles Ballpark

A suburb of New Ulm, Searles is a hidden baseball gem with a unique and picturesque field that all baseball fans should add to their Town Ball bucket list.

The Jordan Millers trekked out to Searles and came home with a 4-3 win against the Bullheads on a perfect day for baseball.

The Millers jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first inning but it could have been much more. They loaded the bases with no outs in the top of the first, but managed only one run as Scott Breimhorst scored on a deep sacrifice fly by Cullen Bahn.

Searles went up 3-1 as Jordan's bats went silent until the seventh inning when DJ Noyes, Mike Beckius, Chris Rook, Jesse Hendrickson and John Ojanpa strung together some hits and tied the score at 3-3 forcing the game extra innings.

The Miller scored the winning run the same way they scored its frist run with with Breimhorst scoring on a Bahn sacrifice fly in the eighth inning for a 4-3 win.

The Millers closeout the regular season on Saturday at Apple Valley at home on Wednesday, Aug. 12 at the Mini-Met against St. Peter.

After that the the state tournament goes for the next two weekends beginning on Friday, Aug. 15in Alexandria. Seedingsand brackets can be found at www.msmaba.com.

