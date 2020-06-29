Although it was almost two months later than expected, the 2020 Jordan Millers opened their season with a victory over the Minnetonka Lakers.
The Lakers, a perennial top-five team in the league, came into the season with a few new faces to bolster their line-up. The Millers, on the other hand, rolled out virtually the same team that was the No 2 seed in the Class AA tournament last year. This game lived up to its billing as the teams traded blows early until the Millers pulled away late for the 8-4 victory.
Right-hander Mike Beckius took the ball from manager Brian Buesgens to open the season. He set the Lakers down in order in the first, including two strikeouts. In the bottom of the inning, Jordan grabbed the early lead as Pete Buesgens sprinted home all the way from first base on a Cullen Bahn blast off the centerfield fence. However, the Lakers, Class AA's 3rd place team in 2019, used three hits and a hit batter to grab a 2-1 lead. Veteran Mike Pearson's single plated Beckius in the bottom of the second to knot the game at two heading to the 3rd inning.
The crafty left-hander Troy Mahoney relieved Beckius in the third and Minnetonka blooped in a couple hits to grab a 3-2 lead. The Millers quickly answered in the bottom of the frame, scoring runs on a double of the fence from Trent Bohnsack and another base hit from Beckius.
That lead would hold up for the Millers as Jesse Hendrickson (2 IP, 1 run, 2Ks) and Bohnsack (1IP, 3 Ks) held the Lakers at bay as Jordan continued to tack on runs. The big blow came off the bat of Bohnsack as he narrowly missed a sixth inning grand slam, banging one off the top of the fence with the bases loaded, plating Scott Breimhorst and Bahn.
For the game, Bohnsack went 3 for 4 with two doubles and four runs batted in.
Overall, Jordan had 14 hits, compared to just seven for Minnetonka. Mahoney worked two innings on the hill to earn the victory for the home team.
Despite the long delay to play their season opener in the COVID era, the Millers will now take a couple weeks off for the July 4th holiday, getting back in action on Sunday, July 12 for Baseball Day in Jordan, where they will once again take on their in-town rivals, the Jordan Alers. That game is slated for a 3 p.m. start.