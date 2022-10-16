Dyllan Wellhausen

Dyllan Wellhausen played No. 1 singles for Jordan this season, helping the team win 19 matches.

 Photo by Bill Piotrowski

The Jordan girls tennis team came close to a 20-win season.

The Jaguars fell 6-1 to St. Peter in the second round of Section 2AA tournament Oct. 6, finishing the team portion of the season with a 19-6 overall record. Jordan opened the playoffs with a 6-1 versus Marshall Oct. 4.

