The Jordan girls tennis team came close to a 20-win season.
The Jaguars fell 6-1 to St. Peter in the second round of Section 2AA tournament Oct. 6, finishing the team portion of the season with a 19-6 overall record. Jordan opened the playoffs with a 6-1 versus Marshall Oct. 4.
Depth was a strength for Jordan with 10 returning players from last year's squad that finished with an 11-8 record.
Jaguars coach Jill Bailey was hoping her team could finish .500 or better this fall and her team easily surpassed that goal.
"The team is eager, athletic and competitive," Bailey said. "There are many players who have the ability to play singles and doubles."
The Section 2AA singles or doubles tournaments followed team play. Sophomore Riley Steinhaus went 1-1 in singles for Jordan, winning in straight sets over Emily Kodet of Mankato West in the first round (6-3, 6-3), before falling to Sam Williams of Mankato East in round two (6-1, 6-0).
Senior Dyllan Wellhausen also competed in singles, losing her first-round match to Taylor Depover of Marshall in the first round (6-1, 6-3).
In doubles, juniors Jade Thach and Maddie Olinger teamed up for the Jaguars and went 1-1. They won in the first round over Katie Wilker and Emily Pearson of New Ulm (6-0, 6-1), before losing to Macy Weller and Amelia Hildebrandt of St. Peter (6-3, 6-2).
Senior Cora Wulf and junior Mak Haugen also went 1-1 in doubles, opening with a straight-set win over Anna Sharkey and Maggie Giesen of New Prague (7-6, 6-2), before losing a three-setter to Rhyan Holmgren of Madison Kamm of St. Peter (6-2, 6-7, 6-3).
In section team play, Jordan's lone win in the loss to St. Peter came at No. 1 doubles. Thach and Olinger won in three straight sets (6-3, 4-6, 10-5).
In the win over Marshall, the Jaguars swept all three doubles matches.
Thach and Olinger rolled at the top spot (6-1, 6-2), followed by Wulf and senior Evy Menden at No. 2 (6-2, 6-2) and senior Jenna Elsenpeter and junior Martha Reveland at No. 3 (6-1, 6-2).
Winning in singles for Jordan were Haugen at No. 2 (7-6, 7-5), Steinhaus at No. 3 (6-1, 6-0) and ninth grader Naomi Salzwedel at No. 3 (6-1, 6-0).
Jordan had a streak of nine straight wins in the regular season. Prior Lake ended the streak with a 6-1 win Sept. 29. Jordan won its final regular season match before the playoffs, 7-0 over United South Central Oct. 1.
Top-ranked Minnetonka, the defending Class AA state champions, won the Section 2AA team title for the fifth straight year. There was no 2020 playoffs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.