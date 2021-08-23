The Jordan cross country teams will be in their third straight season in Class 2A, but that's no longer the top class.
The Minnesota State High School League approved three classes for cross country last spring, so Jordan will now be in the middle of the state pack.
Both Jordan squads will run in Section 2AA this fall with 11 other schools — Belle Plaine, Fairmont, Glecoe-Silver Lake, Hutchinson, Mankato East, Mankato West, Marshall, New Prague, St. Peter, Tri-City United and Worthington.
Last fall, both Jordan teams were part of a 17-team Section 2AA field. The boys squad was 15th in the team standings, while the girls were ninth.
The top-three teams in the boys standings last year are now in Class 3A, as are top teams on the girls side.
Jordan coach Ben Nylander said being part of Section 2AA with now three classes will be good for both of his teams.
"It will pose some strong challenges for our program, but we are striving to become a consistently competitive team within this new section," he said. "I'm so excited to have consistency in who we compete against at the end of each year and start forming some exciting rivalries like we formerly had in the old Class A."
Last fall, Jordan also competed in the Wright County Conference East for the first time. That also brought on more competition for both teams.
In 2019, the Jordan girls won won the Minnesota River Conference title in its last season in that league. That same year, the boys won their six MRC title in the last seven seasons.
"We are hopeful for both teams to compete to be in the top half of the WCC East," Nylander said. "I believe that both teams have an incredible potential for growth throughout the season. I hope to see these teams grow in leaps and bounds throughout the season."
The Jordan boys have some talent back this fall in senior Isaac Young and juniors Kaleb Sharp and Nick Weedman. Young had the boys' best finish at sections last fall taking 21st out of 118 runners. Sharp was 45th.
"Isaac had a strong track season (last spring) in which he qualified for state as part of our 4x800 relay," Nylander said. "Nick has had a really strong summer of training. Kaleb has missed time with an injury, but is striving to be one of our top runners by the end of the season."
Seniors Aiden Langheim and Elijah Krause, junior Andrew Norberg, sophomore Seth Young and ninth-grader Logan Bohisen are also expected to compete for varsity spots, along with sophomores Jake Warden and Wells Jackson and ninth-grader Caden Berry.
On the girls side, junior Basia Babcock led the Jaguars at sections last year, finishing 25th overall. Senior Kendra Krueger is also back. She holds the school record in the 5,000-meters, but missed last year due to an injury.
Krueger was third at sections in 2019, while Babock was eighth. Both qualified for the state meet that year in Jordan's first season in Class 2A.
Eighth-graders Olivia Fynboh and Sarah Young and senior Mackenzie Williams also competed at sections last year for the girls team and are expected to be key contributors this fall.
"We have a group of kids who are willing to work hard," Nylander said. "We are really striving to show a lot of growth this season as a team."
Both Jordan teams open the season Aug. 31 in a meet at Mankato East High School. Jordan will be the host for the WCC East Championships, which are set for Oct. 18.
The Section 2AA meet is Oct. 27 at Gale Woods Farm in Minnetrista.