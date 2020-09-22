The future looks bright for the Jordan cross country teams.
The Jaguars and Hubmen are building for the future with a strong core of underclassmen on both squads. Jordan's second season in Class 2A and its first in the Wright County Conference has been hampered by the coronavirus pandemic.
Teams across the state are competing in just dual and triangular competitions. There will be a postseason competition starting Oct. 12 and will be held over two says with a maximum of four teams on the course at one time.
The details of the each postseason will be will be determined by each section No state competition has been determined yet.
As of now, Jordan coach Ben Nylander is pleased with how his teams are adjusting to the not-so-perfect conditions this fall in their second season competing in the biggest class.
"Traditionally we know our competition very well and have an established plan of how we are going to race each course," Nylander said. "This year with new competition and mostly different courses we are really learning as we go, but the kids are adapting to these changes well.
"Despite the meets being fewer teams than we are used to, we have been challenged each week so we are fortunate for that," Nylander added.
The Jordan girls have been led by ninth-grader Lily Hyer and eighth-grader Sophie Kesier. On the boys side, junior Isaac Young and sophomore Kaleb Sharp are leading the way.
Sophomore Basia Babcock competed at state last year for the girls team, finishing 105th with a time of 19:43.4 on the 5,000-meter course at St. Olaf College in Northfield.
She along with senior Abby Vizenor and junior MacKenze Williams give the girls a strong top five with two seventh-graders Sarah Young and Olivia Fynboh, getting valuable varsity meet experience.
Last fall, the girls won the Minnesota River Conference title for the first time and sent two individuals to state out of Section 2AA. The boys won won the MRC title last year for the sixth time in seven years and had one individual make state in then-senior Symon Keiser.
Running behind Young and Sharp this fall for the boys have been juniors Elijay Krause and Aiden Langheim, sophomores Alan Zarate and Nicholas Weedman, ninth-grader Seth Young and seventh-grader Logan Bohlsen.
Senior Isaac Dold competed at sections for Jordan last year but injuries have slowed him down this fall, along with senior Sam Cromie.
"We always pride ourselves on how much we improve throughout the season and this year is no different," Nylander said. "We don't know what the end of the year will look like. However, it is looking more likely that we will have some type of conference championship.
"Now that we have raced each team in our conference we feel that our girls' team has emerged as one of the top teams in the conference and would like to be near the top by the end," Nylander added. "Our boys' team has the ability to be at or near the top half of the conference by the end."
Nylander said training has been a little more difficult this fall due to the pandemic. It's been tougher logistically, and bringing all runners together in the early going to train.
But Nylander said the both teams have fed off the energy of being together, as well as the other activities the teams have planned to stay connected.
"It takes so much of the fun aspects out of cross country when we are constantly focusing on spacing, safety protocols, and splitting our team and coaches into smaller pods," Nylander said. "Overall, our kids have still managed to have fun and seem to be enjoying running each day but it still hasn't been quite the same.
"I feel fortunate that we also have great assistant coaches who have done a nice job of leading each of the individual pods," Nylander added.