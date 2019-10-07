Twin Cities Marathon

Six Jordan area runners finished the 2019 Twin Cities Marathon on Sunday.

Those runners are:

  • Tayler Cornell, F, 27
  • Susan Engelhart, F, 43
  • Anna Henning, F, 34
  • Michael Jabs, M, 23
  • Laura Theis, F, 30
  • Timothy Young, M, 42

