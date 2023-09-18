The Jordan cross country teams were in the middle of the pack at the Norwood-Young America Lions Invitational at Baylor Park Sept. 12.
Both squads are looking for lead runners to emerge now that Kaleb Sharp and Kendra Krueger, who both graduated last spring, are competing at the collegiate level. At Baylor Park, senior Claire Helgerson led the Jordan girls, while senior Seth Young paced the boys.
The boys team finished eighth in the team standings out of 23 schools with 234 points. Belle Plaine won the title (35), while Mankato West was a distant second (109) and Mankato Loyola took third (141).
On the girls side, Jordan finished ninth (250) with Mankato West winning the title (67). Belle Plaine finished second (85) and Mound Westonka was third (88).
Helgerson finished 29th overall with a time of 21:22.76 on the 5,000-meter course. Ninth-grader Bianca Peterson was close behind her teammate in 33rd (21:35.04), while sophomore Olivia Fynboh took 42nd (21:55.20).
Other finishes for the girls included ninth-grader Abigail Schiffman (73rd, 23.28.82), eighth-grader Danika Barlage (102nd, 25:39.18) and junior Torah Barrett (120th, 27:26.30).
For the Jordan boys, Young ended up 33rd with a time of 17:38.43. Sophomore Wilson Menden was 41st (17:45.91), while sophomore Logan Bohlsen took 46th (17:55.59).
Ninth-grader Domenek Williams ended up 55th for the boys (18:10.88), followed by senior Wells Jackson in 69th (18:40.66), sophomore Brodie Barrett in 88th (19:12.18) and sophomore Finnley Langheim in 90th (19:13.93).
Both Jordan teams also ran in the Gerry Smith Invitational Sept. 7 at Montgomery Golf Course. The boys team was seventh out of 26 teams with 230 points. Belle Plaine won the title (52), while Minnehaha Academy took second (138).
The Jordan girls were ninth (289). Waconia was the champion (75), while Belle Plaine was a close second (82).
Schiffman led the girls team taking 55th overall (21:39.36), followed by Peterson in 56th (21:43.97) and Helgerson in 57th (21:48.18). Fynboh ended up 71st (22:22.20), followed by eighth-grader Ellaina Stilen in 87th (22:56.08) and Barrett in 136th (26:20.82).
On the boys side, senior Jake Warden led the way taking 27th overall (17:40.79), followed by Young in 45th (18:02.64) and Menden in 49th (18:07.60).
Other finishes came from Bohlsen (54th, 18:16.12), Williams (64th, 18:25.29), Jackson (73rd, 18:46.84) and Barrett (90th, 19:04.70).
The Wright Country East Conference Championships are set for Oct. 17 at Lake Rebecca State Park, while the Section 2AA race will be Oct. 24 at Benson Park in North Mankato.
This year's state race is set for Nov. 4, but at a new venue, the University of Minnesota’s Les Bolstad Golf Course in Falcon Heights. St. Olaf College in Northfield had been the previous venue for the last 30 years.
Les Bolstad has held the state competition before, the boys race from 1964-1990, and the girls competition from 1975-1990. Cross country went to three classes in 2021.
There was no official state competition in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.