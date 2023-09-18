The Jordan cross country teams were in the middle of the pack at the Norwood-Young America Lions Invitational at Baylor Park Sept. 12.

Both squads are looking for lead runners to emerge now that Kaleb Sharp and Kendra Krueger, who both graduated last spring, are competing at the collegiate level. At Baylor Park, senior Claire Helgerson led the Jordan girls, while senior Seth Young paced the boys.

Tags

Events