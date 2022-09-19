The Jordan cross country teams look to keep improving with the bigger meets down the road.

The Jaguar girls team finished fifth out of 21 teams Sept. 13 at Baylor Park in the Norwood Lions Invitational, finishing with 145 points. Mankato West won the title (64), followed by Mound Westonka (65), Belle Plaine (95) and Rockford (134).

Tags

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

Events