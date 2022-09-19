The Jordan cross country teams look to keep improving with the bigger meets down the road.
The Jaguar girls team finished fifth out of 21 teams Sept. 13 at Baylor Park in the Norwood Lions Invitational, finishing with 145 points. Mankato West won the title (64), followed by Mound Westonka (65), Belle Plaine (95) and Rockford (134).
The Hubmen boys were fourth with 168 points behind Belle Plaine (32), Mankato West (72) and Southwest Christian (147).
"What I'm really excited about with both teams is the continuing improvements from our No. 4 to 7 runners," Jordan coach Ben Nylander said. "It has been fun watching the depth of our teams continue to improve each meet."
Senior Kaleb Sharp led the Hubmen at Baylor Park, finishing second overall on the 5,000-meter course with a time of 16:27.40. Senior Nick Weedman was the team's next-best finisher taking 26th (18:06.68), while junior Seth Young was 28th (18:14.88).
Other finishes for the boys came from junior Jake Warden (49th, 18:54.74), senior Andrew Norberg (64th, 19:36.70), ninth grader Wilson Menden (67th, 19:41.40) and ninth grader Brodie Barrett (93rd, 20:15.20).
For the Jaguars, senior Kendra Krueger led the way taking second overall with a time of 19:25.79. She battled Addison Hoof to the finish line finishing 1.16 seconds behind the Lester Prairie sophomore.
Senior Basia Babcock finished 21st for the Jaguars (21:41.75), followed by ninth grader Olivia Fynboh (30th, 21:58.07), eighth grader Abigail Schiffman (39th, 22:51.30), ninth grader Sarah Young (54th, 23:59.17) and sophomore Torah Barrett (83rd, 25:53.27).
Both Jordan teams also competed in the Gerry Smith Invitational at Montgomery Golf Course Sept. 8. The Hubmen finished fourth out of 28 schools with 208 points.
Belle Plaine won the title (48), followed by New Prague (167) and Stewartville (189).
The Jaguars ended up eighth in the team standings with 248 points. Mound Westonka won (87), followed by Belle Plaine (113) and Waconia (129).
Krueger led the Jordan girls, taking second overall with a time of 19:14.25. Fynboh was the team's next-best finisher in 22nd (21:50.58), while Schiffman was 45th (23:07.21).
Other finishes for the Jaguars included Young (82nd, 25:22.38) and Barrett (108th, 26:37.15).
Sharp finished sixth in boys race with a time of 17:14.79. Weedman ended up 22nd (18:16.48), while Young was 29th (18:29.17).
Warden ended up 64th for Jordan (19:19.40), followed by Norberg (87th, 19:56.79), Menden (93rd, 20:01.44) and junior Wells Jackson (142nd, 21:54.56).
"The strength of any team is where the No. 5 runner finishes, and I foresee our team continuing to get better in this department," Nylander said. "Our top junior varsity athletes continue to push our varsity runners each meet as well."
This year’s Wright Country Conference Championships are set for Oct. 18 at Lake Marion Park in Hutchinson. The Section 2AA race will be Oct. 25 at Gale Woods in Minnetrista.
The Class AA state race is Nov. 5 at St. Olaf College.