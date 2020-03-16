Ben Kelvington, a senior at Augustana, is the recipient of the Elite 90 award for the 2020 NCAA Division II Championship.
Kelvington, majoring in biochemistry, currently carries a 3.99 GPA.
Kelvington qualified for the Division II Championships with a consolation championship in Super Region 5 and was to enter the championship bouts ranked No. 9 in the nation at 174 pounds.
The Jordan, Minnesota, native tallied a 15-5 record in the 2019-20 season.
"We talk about this all the time how our students spend so much time in the library," Augustana head coach Jason Reitmeier said. "Ben is a bright person and yet he spends more time than anyone else. He works hard at it.
"He told me years ago that he was going to finish his career at Augustana inside the PREMIER Center when we first got awarded the championship. He did. He got to finish it here, we just didn't get on the mats."
The Elite 90, an award founded by the NCAA, recognizes the true essence of the student-athlete by honoring the individual who has reached the pinnacle of competition at the national championship level in his or her sport, while also achieving the highest academic standard among his or her peers. The Elite 90 is presented to the student-athlete with the highest cumulative grade-point average participating at the finals site for each of the NCAA's championships.
Eligible student-athletes are sophomores or above who have participated in their sport for at least two years with their school. They must be an active member of the team, traveling and a designated member of the squad size at the championship. All ties are broken by the number of credits completed.
For more information on the Elite 90 award winners, log on to NCAA.com/elite-90.