The first Hall of Fame class for Jordan High School will be honored with a ceremony on Friday, Sept. 27
The event is open to the public and will begin at 5 p.m. in the JHS auditorium. The eight inductees will also be recognized at the stadium during halftime of the homecoming football game.
The eight inaugural Jordan Hall of Ame inductees are:
- Ken Hanson - Director/Coach
- Jerry Langsweirdt - Director/Coach
- Lois Rausch - Coach
- Pat McNamara - Athlete
- Tamra Seifert (Kielty) - Athlete
- Ken Rothenberger - Athlete
- Christina Baldwin - Fine Arts
- Jennifer Baldwin (Peden) - Fine Arts
"This first class was difficult because we had to decide what the Mount Rushmore of Jordan activities is," Jordan activities director Joe Perkl said.
Christina Baldwin
Graduated from Jordan High School in 1992. She was Co-Salutatorian of the graduation class. She was the 1991-1992 Homecoming Queen and was voted the senior “Class Clown.”
A member of the National Honor Society and was on the Senior Executive Board. Her activities at JHS were student council, speech, plays, band, choir, show choir, letter winners, track, SADD, Knowledge Bowl, Spanish Club and basketball.
As a junior, she was one of the leads in the school musical “Bye Bye Birdie.” As a senior she played the lead as Gloria in “The Mouse That Roared” as was named the Outstanding Actress of the Day in the one-act play “Phaedra.”
At the Arts Banquet her senior year Christina was named the best Senior girl in speech and drama and also received the American School Choral Award.
Attended the Lawrence University Conservatory of Music in Appleton, Wis. She completed her Master’s Degree in voice at the University of Minnesota.
Her resume lists her as a singer, actor, writer and director for film, stage and concert settings.
She has performed at The Moving Company and the Guthrie Theater in Shakespeare works and contemporary plays to musical theater and operetta.
Christina has performed as a soloist and recording artist with the Minnesota Orchestra. She is also an actor on the national broadcast radio show “Wits.”
The various venues she has performed at in her career include: Nautilus Music Theater, Skylark Opera, Minnesota Opera, The Schubert Club, Vocal Essence, The Jungle Theater, Park Square Theater, Great American History Theater, The Guthrie Theater, Theatre de la Jeune, American Repertory Theatre, Berkeley Repertory Theatre, Kansas City Repertory Theatre, Ex Machina Baroque Opera Ensemble, Astoria Music Festival.
Christina has wrote and performed operas for the young.
She also lent her voice on Garrison Keillor’s “A Prairie Home Companion.” Also, she has lent her voice to animated short films by Dutch filmake Rosto A.D. and was a Cannes Film Festival award-winner.
Jennifer Baldwin-Peden
Jennifer graduated for Jordan High School in 1990. She was active in speech, band, choir, show choir, Knowledge Bowl, National Honor Society, the Fall play, the Spring play and One Act.
At JHS, she received the National Choral Award, the John Phillip Sousa Award, the President Academic Fitness Award and the Best in Speech Award. Jennifer was a 1990 class Valedictorian.
She went to Trinity International University in Deerfield, Illinois from 1990-1992. She graduated from DePaul University of Chicago, Illinois in 1995 with a Bachelor of Music, Vocal Performance degree. Jennifer graduated from the University of Minnesota with a Master of Music and Vocal Performance degree in 1997.
Her vast variety of skills are as an Opera Singer, Piano, violin, Flute and Dance.
Jennifer appeared in the 1999 movie “Drop Dean Gorgeous” as an Opera singer. She also was the singing voice of Jona in the animated short film “Jona/Tomberry” and was the winner of the Cannes Festival for Short Animation for her voice work. She was also the voice of Jona in the animated short film “Monster of Nix.”
She has done television commercials for Hormel, Sun Country, Sleep Number, Walmart and Slumberland and had done voice-over for General Mills.
Her vast stage credits of Theater, Music Theater and Opera were on display at these various local Theaters: Minnesota Orchestra, Nautilus Music Theater, Berkeley Repertory, American Repertory, Theatre de la Jeune Lune, Guthrie Theater, Skylark Opera and the Minnesota Opera.
Jennifer has also performed at the Moving Company, the Ordway and the History Theater. She also did voice on the Prairie Home Companion radio show.
Her husband’s name is Tom and they have a son, August.
Ken Rothenberger
Ken graduated from Jordan High School in 1984. He was the 1983-84 Homecoming King, an Honor Student, on the Senior Executive Board and he received the American Legion Citizenship Award. In August of 1984 he participated in Mr. Minnesota Teen Program.
He was a three-year letterman and starter for the Hubmen varsity basketball team. He was named MRC All-Conference as both a junior and senior. His varsity career numbers show 58 games played, he made 50% of his field goal attempts, grabbed 437 rebound, blocked 241 shots and scored 633 points.
As a track athlete for Jordan, Ken ran on the varsity for 6 seasons and lettered 5 years. He totaled 949 team points in his career. He won five MRC individual championships, 11 District 13 titles, 4 Region 4A titles and two State Class A titles.
When Ken graduated he held school records in 8 different events (100-meters, 220-yards, 200-meters, 440-yards, 400-meters, sprint medley relay, long jump and high jump). Also, he had one MRC record, three District 13 records and two Region 4A records.
In the state track meet as a junior Ken placed fourth in the high jump with a jump of 6-4.
As a senior, he placed third in the high jump with a leap of 6-4 and was the state champion in the 400 meters (49:33) and 200 meters (22:43). His 26 team points placed Jordan High School in third place overall.
Ken went to Hamline University in St Paul and graduated from there in 1989. He earned four letters in football, basketball and track. As a track athlete Ken lettered four times in that sport and was the Division III All-American in both the 4 x 400 relay and the 400 meters. Ken was co-captain of the track team as a senior and still owns the school record for the 300 meters, set indoors in 1987.
He participated in the Star of the North Games in track and field from 1989-1991. Ken also played semi-pro football for the Racine Raiders in 1991 and he DuPage Eagles in 1992.
Ken earned his Master of Arts Management Degree in 2007. He completed his Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Organizational Leadership in 2015.
In 2013, Ken was inducted into the Hamline University Hall of Fame.
He is currently a Director of Saa 3/Cloud Architect in the Minneapolis/St Paul area.
Ken lives in Mounds View with his wife, Mary. Their children are Jayden, Isaiah and Layla.
Patrick McNamara
Pat graduated from Jordan High School in 1996. He was the Homecoming King for 1995-96. He was an Honor Student, on the Senior Executive Board and was a member of the National Honor Society, the JHS Concert and was the 1996 AAA winner.
He wrestled five seasons for the Scott West Panthers. His career record was 166-13. He wrestled in the state tournament four years in a row.
As a freshman, he posted a 31-4 record and placed seventh at 112 pounds in Class A. He went 39-1 as a sophomore and was the State Class A 112 pound Champion. As a junior, Pat was 40-0 and was the Class A 119 pound Champion. And as a senior he was the 130 pound Class A Champion and had a 40-2 record.
In the spring of 1996, Pat competed in the National High School wrestling meet and took fourth place at 119 pounds and was named a High School All-American.
Pat also played baseball for Jordan High School and earned a letter in that sport as a junior.
He was named the 1996 Senior Male Athlete of the Year at Jordan High School.
Following a redshirt season, Pat wrestled four seasons for the Michigan State Spartans in the Big Ten. His career record at MSU was 115-32. He earned All-American honors in 1998 (5th place at 126 lbs), 2000 (6th place at 133 lbs). He was also the Big ten Champion in 1999 at 133 lbs.
Pat graduated from Michigan State University in 2001 with a degree in Kinesiology.
He went into coaching at the Division I level and was an assistant at Central Michigan University from 2001-2003 and there he completed his Master’s Degree in Athletic Administration. He was then an assistant coach at the University of Virginia from 2003-2005 and then was an assistant coach at the University of Missouri from 2005-2007.
Pat took over as Head Coach at southern Illinois University of Edwardsville, Illinois for the 2007-2008 season.
Currently, he is the head wrestling coach of the Edwardsville Wrestling Club in Illinois since 2008-2009. Also, he is one of the coaches for Team Illinois for Cadet/Junior National FreeStyle Wrestling.
In 2018, Pat was inducted into the Minnesota Wrestling Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
Pat lives in Edwardsville with his wife Andrea and children Michael and Lucas.
Tamra Seifert Kielty
Tamra was a 1980 Jordan High School graduate. While at JHS she was involved in a number of activities. She played the clarinet in the senior high band. She was a stage manager in the class play and was on the Hubbub school newspaper.
She graduated JHS as an Honor Student, she received the John Joachim Memorial Scholarship and received the 1980 Athena Award as the outstanding senior female athlete.
Tamra was Jordan’s first standout three-sport female athlete at JHS. She received MRC All-Conference honors as a senior in volleyball, basketball and softball.
In volleyball she helped Jordan win back to back MRC titles in 1978 and 1979 and the District 13 championship her junior year. She was a hitter who was noted for her strong serves, key block and a strong attack to the net.
As a senior in basketball, Tamra helped lead the Jaguars to the MRC championship and an overall record of 16-3. She averages 12 points and 7 rebounds per game that season.
Tamra was a dominant pitcher for the Jaguar softball team that achieved great heights in her three-year varsity career. As a junior in 1979 Jordan wont the MRC, District 12 and region 4A titles and places 2nd in Class A. Her pitching record was 21-1 that season with a 1.38 ERA in 136 innings pitched with 121 strikeouts. She pitched 5 shutouts and 1 no-hitter. She also batted .454 with 25 RBI.
As a senior in the spring of 1980 the Jaguars won the MRC, District 13, Region 4A and State Class A titles going a perfect 23-0. Tamra was 21-0 on the mound with a 0.64 ERA in 98 innings pitched with 100 strikeouts. She pitched 7 shutouts and 4 no-hitters that season.
Tamra then went on to play softball at the University of Minnesota. She was on the varsity four seasons as a pitcher and the Gopher’s overall record in that time was 115-63. Tamra earned letters at the U of M in both 1983 and 1984.
She went into coaching and coached softball in Chaska. In 1994, Tamra came back to Jordan High School and served as the head volleyball coach for four seasons.
Tamra and her husband Tom, lend their time and services to the Bame/Foundation in conjunction with the Multiple Sclerosis Society.
Lois Rausch
Lois grew up and went to school in the Cold Spring area. She was nicknamed “Butch” and she was called that in her years in Jordan.
She graduated from St Cloud State University majoring in physical education. She was an outstanding athlete in her own right excelling in softball, tennis, golf and she loved to ski.
Lois came to Jordan High School in the fall of 1969 and was hired as a physical education instructor. She resigned her position in April 1981.
Lois was instrumental in building up the GAA program (Girls Athletic Association) at JHS right away. She made the sports more competitive feature activities such as softball, football, basketball, track and field, volleyball, golf, gymnastics, tennis and badminton.
She also helped develop a ski club in the mid-1970's that wasn’t directly associated with JHS, but the students regularly went skiing at Afton Alps on weekends which was organized by Lois.
In 1975 Interscholastic Athletics was finally offered to girls at JHS. They would compete in various sports against other schools and were a member of the Minnesota River Conference.
Jaguar softball didn’t begin until the spring of 1978. Lois was their first head coach. They went 10-6 that first year. In 1979 Jordan was 22-1, winning the MRC, District 12 and Region 4 Championships and were the State Class A runner up. In 1980 the Jaguars posted a perfect 23-0 record, again winning the MRC, District 13 and Region 4 titles and were the State Class A Champions. Lois coached 3 games in 1984 before leaving JHS and her overall coaching record for 65 games was 58-7.
Lois was the driving force for JHS getting new tennis courts in 1977, which are still currently used on the North end of the Jordan Middle School.
Following her tenure at JHS lois was elected to the Jordan School Board in May, 1981 and served one term.
Lois was extremely popular and respected among the students while she taught at JHS. She stayed active in the American Cancer Society, St. John’s Catholic Church in Jordan and Park Nicollet Cancer Center.
For a number of years Lois battled cancer and on March 19, 2005 she passed away at the age of 59.
Jerry Langsweirdt
Jerry grew up in Tauton, Minn., and graduated from Minneota High School in 1956.
He graduated from Mankato State College in June 1960 with a Bachelor of Science degree with a major in speech and minors in Business Education and English.
Jerry was hired by Jordan High School in the 1960-1961 school year. He taught speech, English and consumer education. He was also placed in charge of the JHS homecoming activities.
He went on then receive his Master’s Degree in Guidance Counseling and was licensed by the State of Minnesota. He became the JHS Guidance Counselor fulltime in the 1966-1967 school year. A position he maintained until his retirement in 2001.
Jerry was involved in numerous activities at JHS. He was a speech coach, directed One-Act plays, was the senior class advisor, was a sponsor of the Senior Executive Board. He was head of the National Honor Society. Created and coached the JHS Knowledge Bowl team. Was in charge of the Homecoming activities, the Senior Class trip, Graduation ceremonies and emceed the Athletic and Arts banquets.
Starting with his first year at Jordan, Jerry began doing the public address announcing for Hubmen basketball. He later added wrestling, girls basketball and volleyball to his P.S. resume and this past school he just completed his 59th year of P.A. work.
Jerry is also very active in the Jordan Community. He’s been apart of the Jordan State Amateur Baseball Committee. He’s been in the Jordan Park Commission, the Jordan Knights of Columbus, the Jordan Lions and was very instrumental in creating the famed Jordan Community Theatre in 1970 in which he’s acted and directed in numerous plays in their long storied history.
He’s also sang in the St John's church choir, helps with Meals on Wheels and the Bloodmobile. He’s served as a judge for various 4-H competitions and is a One-Act play judge for the Minnesota State High School League.
Jerry retired from Jordan High School in 2001 after 41 years, He stays active working part time as a Mutual Teller at Canterbury Park.
Jerry was extremely dedicated to the students at JHS. He would write a personal note to every member of the graduating class. He was always focused on helping out any student on any issue and did it in a manner class and respect.
Jerry and his wife Cheryl, have three children: Sarah, Rachel and Aaron who were all graduates of Jordan High School.
Was called “Mr. L” at JHS.
Ken Hanson
Ken grew up and went to school in Melrose, Minnesota, graduating in 1951. He earned letters in basketball, baseball and track there.
Following high school he enrolled at St Cloud State University and played basketball there for 2 years.
He then served 2 years in the United States Army (1953-1955). Ken then went back to St Cloud State where he graduated from in 1957.
In the fall of 1957 Ken came to Jordan High School where he taught American History, World History and physical education. He also taught Driver’s Training in both the classroom and behind-the-wheel.
Ken became the boys basketball head coach beginning in the 1957-1958 season. He coached the Hubmen for 13 seasons and completed an overall record of 150-110. His best season was in 1961-1962 as the Hubmen won the MRC title, the District 13 title and placed third in Region 4 in an era that only one class for basketball in the state. Jordan’s record that season was 19-4. Jordan had 10 winning seasons in Ken’s 13 year tenure.
Ken also coached the baseball team in 1958 and 1959 and posted an overall record of 17-7 with the 1959 team going 10-2 for the season.
In 1970, Ken helped establish Jordan’s track program and he served as the head coach for the first two seasons.
In 1972, Ken took on the title of Athletic Director at JHS. He retired from classroom teaching in 1994 and remained on the staff as Athletic Director until 2011.
His 53-year tenure at Jordan High School is the longest by any one individual in school history.
During his time at Jordan, Ken oversaw numerous changes. He was there for the building of two new high school buildings, 1965 and 2003. The Title IX Program, equalizing the girls sports programs with the boys. A new football/track facility which opened in 1984. Four state championships Softball (1980), Football (1983), Volleyball (2006, 2008) as well as dozens of Section Championships and state appearances in various sports.
Ken also lent his voice as P.A. for the Jordan Brewers for a number of years as well as various high school baseball tournaments that Jordan has hosted over the years.
His total dedication to the Jordan High school athletic department was unmatched. He was a tireless worker, always had everything that needed to be ready for a particular event. He took care of the official and refs for all events and was always positive and protective of Jordan High School. He wore the school colors (maroon and gold) on his sleeve at all times.
Ken and his wife, Jan, had 3 children: Joan, David and Tom who were all graduates of Jordan High School.
A Hall of Fame kiosk is located just outside the JHS gym. Each inductees information will be on this touch screen. There will also be information and recognition from past sports teams and fine arts.
"We hope to create a fun interactive area for alumni, fans and parents to look back on past successes of Jordan HS teams and students," Perkl said.
Our Hall of Fame committee consists of 16 former or current athletes, coaches, directors, community members, and teachers.