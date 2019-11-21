Makenzie Hennen has put the final touches on a volleyball career at South Dakota State University.
Hennen, a 2016 Jordan graduate, wrapped up her senior season for the Jackrabbits with a 16 kills, eight digs, two blocks and a service ace performance in the Jackrabbits season finale loss to the University of Nebraska-Omaha on Sunday in Brookings, South Dakota.
"Kenzie going out on Senior Day with 16 kills, hitting .217. Ashlynn (Smith) hitting almost .500, you couldn't ask for a better send out as far as individual performance goes from those two to lead our team and to continue to show the direction that the program is headed," SDSU head coach Nicole Cirillo said. "Those two specifically have had a huge impact on this program from when they came in and how they are leaving it now."
Hennen finishes her SDSU volleyball career with 1,070 career kills and recently reached a milestone that few South Dakota State volleyball players have reached.
"The last four years have flown by for me," Hennen said. "It feels like yesterday that I was finishing my first season as a Jackrabbit, and now I have just finished my final game of my career. SDSU has been absolutely amazing. In my four years with the volleyball program I have seen a lot of changes and growth. I have meet a lot of amazing teammates, coaches, and fans that have impacted me. I have grown so much as an athlete and person here and I cannot thank this school enough for the opportunities that it has provided me with. Its crazy to think that its all coming to an end."
In the Jackrabbits loss to Denver on Friday, Nov. 1 in Frost Arena on the campus of SDSU, Hennen became just the 12th player in school history to hit the 1,000 career kills milestone.
Hennen had 13 kills against Denver with the 1,000 kill coming on her ninth kill of the game.
"I did know that I was closing in on it," she said. "My family was super excited about it, they asked me how many more I needed a lot. I was excited about it too obviously, but I tried not to keep track of how many I needed, because we had games to play and I didn't want to focus on that. I was pretty excited after, but I had to go back to serve right after so I had to try to stay focused on that, but it was a great addition to the end of my career. All the teammates I have had in my four years helped me reach that goal and I can't thank them enough for helping me."
This season, Hennen has played in all 28 games for the Jackrabbits (6-20 on the season) and has 345 kills and 292 digs. She has record double-digit kills in 21 of the Jackrabbits 28 games this year including a season-high 24 against the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee on Sept. 20.
Her best game of the season came against Western Illinois where she had 21 kills and 15 digs in a five-set loss on Sept. 29.
That accomplishment is a reward for the solid volleyball that Hennen has played in her four years at SDSU.
In her career, Hennen has 1,070 kills, 845 digs, and 66 service aces.
With those big numbers, Hennen was named to the 2018 All-Summit League Honorable Mention team, the 2016 The Summit League All-Freshman Team and the 2016 Summit League Academic Honor Roll.
Hennen became the first Jackrabbit since Ashley Beaner in 2016 and only the eighth overall to earn all-league honors.
Prior to the season, Hennen and her SDSU teammate Ashlynn Smith were recognized by The Summit League as 2019 Volleyball Players to Watch.
Hennen, an All-Summit League honorable mention pick in 2018, started all 29 matches and was the team's top all-around threat. She led the Jackrabbits in kills (340), kills per set (3.27) and attempts (1,098) while sitting second in digs (281), service aces (13), digs per set (2.70) and solo blocks (seven). She had two 20-kill matches, 18 10-kill matches and 13 double-doubles in her junior season.
With her volleyball career done at SDSU, what's next for Hennen?
"I don't exactly know whats next for me," she said. "I am graduating in May with a degree in human development and family studies, and getting married shortly after that. I might continue and see where volleyball takes me, or might continue on to grad school. I haven't decided exactly what I want to do yet so that's pretty up in the air. I do plan on staying involved in volleyball in some way, probably coaching."
She is the daughter of Scott and Karen Hennen.