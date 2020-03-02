SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Augustana’s Ben Kelvington was named the 2019-20 NSIC Elite 18 Award winner for wrestling.
Kelvington becomes the fifth student-athlete from Augustana to earn the award since its inception in 2016-17.
Kelvington is a redshirt junior majoring in biochemistry and hold a 3.99 grade point average. The Jordan High School grad, is a second team All-NSIC wrestler at 174 pounds. He went 5-2 in NSIC dual action this season and owns a 12-4 overall record with five major decision victories.
As part of the NSIC 25th Anniversary celebration, the NSIC Elite 18 Award was instituted to recognize the true essence of the student-athlete by honoring the individual who has reached the pinnacle of competition at the NSIC Championship level in his or her sport, while also achieving the highest academic standard among his or her peers. The NSIC Elite 18 award is presented to the student-athlete with the highest cumulative grade-point average participating at the finals site for each of the NSIC’s 18 Championships.
Selection Criteria
- Academically the student-athlete has achieved at least a sophomore status as defined by his or her own institution.
- Athletically the student-athlete is in his or her second year of competition at his or her current institution.
- Athletically the student-athlete is an active member on the roster and a member of the designated squad size for the sport at the championship site.
- A student-athlete may win the award only once per academic year even if she or he participates in more than one sport.
- Grade point average is based on the cumulative grade point average at the time of nomination as calculated by each institution. Grade point average calculations will be based on a 4.00 scale and will be reported to two decimal places.
- In the event of a tie based on grade point average, the award is presented to the student-athlete with the highest total number of credit hours earned.
- If a tie still exists after looking at the total number of credit hours earned, all student-athletes who are tied shall be presented with the NSIC Elite 18 Award.