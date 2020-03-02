University of Minnesota-Crookston senior Paige Pitlick became the school's all-time leader in career strikeouts when she struck out a season-high 13 strikeouts in a 1-0 loss to Pittsburg State on Saturday, Feb. 29.
Pitlick, a Jordan graduate, pitched a complete game, allowing four hits and striking out 13. It's the third game with more than 10 strikeouts in a game for Pitlick this season.
She currently has 214 career strikeouts. She broke the previous record of 204 set by Stacy Marcum from 2010 to 2013.