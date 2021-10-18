Emily Randolph capped off her stellar career on the Jordan girls tennis team Oct. 18 making a long run in Section 2AA play.
The senior ended up third in the singles tournament at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter, finishing her six-year varsity career with a career record of 111-27.
Randolph went 4-1 in section play, earning a 6-2, 7-5 win over Annika Southworth of St. Peter in the third-place match. Randolph took on junior Kelsey Phillips of Minnetonka in the semifinals and lost 6-1, 6-0.
Phillips entered section play ranked No. 6 in the Class AA state singles ranking, four spots behind her teammate, senior Sarah Shabazz, who beat Phillips for the title.
Senior Annika Elvestrom of Minnetonka entered sections ranked No. 3 in the state in singles, but she teamed up with her sister Karina Elvestrom to win the section doubles title over their teammates, Maddie Prondzinski and Emilija Medzuikaite.
So not only did top-ranked Minnetonka took home the team crown, the Skippers garnered the state spots in singles and doubles as well.
Meanwhile, Randolph won her first three section matches in straight sets Oct 16. She rolled over Mariana Gioffre of Mankato West in the first round (6-0, 6-0), and followed with wins over Kessey Aljets of Worthington (6-1, 6-3) and Amelia Hildebrandt of St. Peter (6-4, 6-4) to earn a spot in the semifinals.
Overall, Jordan won eight of 13 matches in section singles and doubles action. Junior Dyllan Wellhausen went 1-1 in singles, beating Carly Motz of New Prague (6-0, 6-1), before falling to Alyssa Lam of Prior Lake (6-0, 6-0).
In doubles, sophomores Jade Thresh and Maddie Olinger went 2-1.
The two earned a three-set win over Tiegen Richards and Peyton Stevermer of Mankato East in the first round (6-1, 4-6, 6-0). They followed with a straight-set win over Madeline Westerholm and Rose Netz of Prior Lake (6-1, 6-3), before falling to to Payton Douglass and Lauren Douglass of Mankato West (6-0, 6-2).
Junior Cora Wuff and sophomore Makayla Haugen won 6-2, 6-0 over Ella Blackford and Brooke Mensing of New Prague in the first round for the Jaguars, before losing 6-1, 6-3 to Tianna Houske and Ashley Farley of Prior Lake.
Team-wise Jordan finished the season an 11-8 overall record (2-2 in the Wright County East Conference).
Last season, the Jaguars graduated six seniors in their seven-win season. Randolph was the team's only senior in the varsity lineup this fall, so the team will return a strong nucleus next year which also includes juniors Cailin Friary, Trinity Thorstad and Jenna Elsenpeter, sophomores Martha Reveland and Evy Menden and ninth-grader Riley Steinhaus.
"Our team has a great attitude," Jordan coach Jill Bailey said. "Our goal at practices is to work on areas we need to improve and compete in every point, so we see that carry over in matches."