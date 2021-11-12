Kyle Hvidsten is heading across the border to continue to his baseball career.
The Jordan High School senior signed his national letter of intent Nov. 10 in a ceremony at the high school to play at Iowa Western Community College. Hvidsten has been the Hubmen's ace the last couple of seasons, as well pitching some for the Jordan Brewers in the River Valley League over the summer.
Iowa Western Community College is one of the top National Junior College Athletic Association programs in the country, winning national titles in 2010, 2012 and 2014.
"I would like to thank all of my family, friends, coaches, and most importantly God for this blessing," Hvidsten tweeted upon announcing his decision. "Excited for what is to come."