Alison Weber, a senior at Jordan High School, competed on international ice for the Northernettes Synchronized Skating team Feb. 9-11.

The figure staking club out of Bloomington was representing Team USA in the Hevelius Cup in Gdansk, Poland. The team finished fourth behind three teams from Canada and ahead of squads from Poland, Finland, Sweden, Czech Republic, Netherlands and Latvia.

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

