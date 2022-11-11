Jordan Seniors

Jordan seniors (from left) Cortney Hennes, Victoria Woytassek, Morgan Eckman and Afton Koch signed their national letters of intent Nov. 9 in a ceremony at the high school.

 Twitter photo by @ISD717

Four Jordan High School seniors signed their national letters of intent Nov. 9 in a ceremony at the high school.

Cortney Hennes, Victoria Woytassek and Morgan Eckman will be staying in state, while Afton Koch is heading to Kansas City, Missouri to play Division II baseball at Rockhurst University.

Tags

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

Events