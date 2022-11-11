Four Jordan High School seniors signed their national letters of intent Nov. 9 in a ceremony at the high school.
Cortney Hennes, Victoria Woytassek and Morgan Eckman will be staying in state, while Afton Koch is heading to Kansas City, Missouri to play Division II baseball at Rockhurst University.
Hennes will be part of the competition cheerleading program at Minnesota State University, Mankato. Woytassek will compete on the links at the Division II level on the Mavericks' women's golf team.
Eckman will be on the Division III links at the University of Northwestern in St. Paul.
Last spring, Woytassek and Eckman led the Jordan girls golfers to a seventh-place finish at the Class AA state tournament. Woytassek was fourth overall in the 27-hole event, while Eckman finished 18th.
Both were making their second straight state appearance. Woytassek finished 11th at state as a sophomore, while Eckman tied for 20th.
Koch is a three-sport athlete for the Hubmen, including football and basketball. This past summer, he also played amateur baseball for the Jordan Brewers, helping the team go 33-10 overall, win the Region 6C title and earn a berth into the Class C state tournament.