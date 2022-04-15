Six Jordan High School seniors — Noah Millhouse, Isaac Young, Winona Warden, Megan VanGarven, Daniel Zang and Ben Swanson — signed their national letters of intent April 13 in a ceremony at the high school.
Warden and VanGarven will compete in both cross country and track and field at Northwestern, but in different states.
Warden is going to the University of Northwestern in St. Paul, which competes at the Division III level out of the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference.
VanGarven is heading to Orange City, Iowa to attend Northwest College, which is a National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics school that competes in the Great Plains Athletic Conference.
Millhouse is also headed to Iowa to play Division III football at Luther College. Millhouse has been Jordan's starting quarterback the last three seasons. Luther College competes in the Iowa Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.
Young is headed east to Grove City, Pennsylvania to play Division III men's basketball at Grove City College in the Presidents' Athletic Conference. Young helped the Hubmen to 17 wins this past winter, averaging 14.6 points per game.
Zang will play baseball at Dakota County Technical College in Rosemount. The Blue Knights compete as an independent program in the National Junior College Athletic Association Division II level out of Region 13.
Swanson is headed to Mildland University in Fremont, Nebraska to compete in shotgun sports for the Warriors' NAIA co-ed program out of the Great Plains Conference. Shotgun sports are part of the Association of College Unions International.