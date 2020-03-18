It started out as a normal week for the activities directors at Jordan and Shakopee high schools.
It ended in a way they could have never imagined.
Both Jordan Activities Director Joe Perkl and Shakopee Activities Director Matt Hanson had boys basketball teams preparing to play in section championship games Friday night before everything changed due to growing concerns about the novel coronavirus.
Before Thursday, both ADs were preparing their teams, schools and community for the championship games by selling presale tickets, arranging for transportation to Mankato for Jordan and Eden Prairie for Shakopee and many others things that needed to be done.
The presale tickets were flying off the shelves in both Jordan and Shakopee. Shakopee sold out of their allotted 750 tickets.
Thursday morning came and things were still on schedule until rumblings started to pop up that changes were coming to all Minnesota State High School League games including the state girls basketball tournament and all boys section championship games.
Then came the announcement from the MSHSL that all boys section championship games would be played in front of limited spectators.
That begin the craziest 24 hours both ADs have been through.
Uncertainty
"We were starting to get wind that something like this was possible and we tried to figure it out before we got the announcement," Hanson said. "A lot of speculation on our part before the announcement came as we pre-sold all of our 750 tickets in a day and a half. After the announcement, it wasn’t clear how many people would be allowed in until about four to five hours later, so we had a lot of people calling and emailing questions."
With the announcement of limiting fans to the games, the first step was to issue refunds to the fans with purchased tickets.
"We were very appreciative of the opportunity to get pre-sale tickets and our fans took advantage of that," Perkl said. "First thing I did was to ask how many presale tickets we sold. We weren't keeping track of who bought what tickets, we just had the number of tickets sold so the refund was pretty easy. A lot of people quickly coming in and turned in their tickets for cash (and were) very understanding what was going on."
When the MSHSL made the announcement about limited spectators it didn't give any immediate specifics about who could attend or who would get tickets to see the championship games.
"At first, we didn't get that specific information so a lot of ADs where panicking and saying I have to make the decision who can come to this game. That's not fair and I have to be the bad guy and tell people no," Perkl said.
A couple hours later the MSHSL sent out specifics about who could attend the games. Each player could designate four people to attend the game.
That meant each team could bring around 90 fans.
With that announcement, Perkl and Hanson had to quickly gather the teams together, get a list of four people from each player and get information to all those people on what they need to do to get into the game.
The activities directors worked on that into Thursday night because they needed to turn there spectator list into the MSHSL, the section tournament manager, and the championship venue by 10 a.m. on Friday, March 13.
Perkl learned Friday morning that the venue they had for the Class 2A, Section 2 championship game — the Taylor Center at Minnesota State University-Mankato — was no longer available as the university had implemented a policy of no gatherings of 50 or more people.
Perkl, Waseca's activities director, Joseph Hedervare, and the section tournament manager Dave Swanberg had to scramble to find a gym for their game in just a couple of hours. (Class A, Section 2 was also playing at the Taylor Center so they had to find a gym that could accommodate two championship games in one night.)
New Ulm High School stepped up to host. But the fix didn't last for long.
More changes
By 10:45 a.m, on Friday, March 13, the MSHSL canceled the state girls basketball tournament and all boys section championship games.
"We actually found out via Twitter from a post that was retweeted," Hanson said. "We were giving refunds for tickets and I stepped into my office for a minute and two of our players walked up looking pretty confused or even sad. They asked if we had seen the post. We looked online and saw it. About 10-15 minutes later, a message from the MSHSL followed."
Both Hanson's and Perkl's first thought was to notify the team and they can worry about the other stuff later.
For Hanson, by the time he was able to gather the Sabers boys basketball team together they had already heard the news.
"Unfortunately, many of them either saw it via twitter or got a message via text from our head coach," Hanson said. "With social media, it happened so quick that we couldn’t call them down to either have me or Jake (head coach) tell them. Jake did stop down to our office as soon as he saw it."
For Perkl, as soon as he heard the news he quickly rushed to head coach Matt Urbanek's classroom to tell him the news. They than called all team members down to tell them the news that they were not going to play for a section title.
"We get that notification and immediately call the team together with coach Urbanek and Vizenor (Jordan High School principal) and break the news to them," Perkl said. "That's one of the hardest things I had to do in high school athletics. To tell a bunch of students, especially our seniors, that their season is over."
How did the teams takes it?
"It feels like losing, we didn't lose but it feels like a loss," Perkl said. "The emotions were wide ranged — anger, sadness, disappointment, confusion — that was coming from our players but also from us as adults to mask that and try to be a leader and say this is happening we feel for you and it breaks our heart but its not just a Jordan issue its worldwide. It still hurts but it makes sense. They are old enough to understand that this is for the greater good and we have to do this but it sucks. It does. There is no other word to describe it — it sucks."
Much of the same in Shakopee, Hanson said.
"Both the coaches and players were disappointed," Hanson said. "I feel for all parties involved as this is bigger than all of us. Just a sad time for high school sports, especially for the seniors who didn’t have a chance to compete."
After the meetings with the teams were done, Perkl's and Hanson's job wasn't done.
The MSHSL announced on Friday that all spring competitions were being suspended until April 6 but teams could still practice at this time. That was followed by another announcement on Sunday, March 15 from Gov. Tim Walz, who closed all schools which prompted the MSHSL to shutdown all spring activities.
"As of right now, we have canceled everything until further notice," Hanson said. "The MSHSL has put a date of April 6 as the earliest we could practice/tryout, so we are in a wait and see mode. Also, with the new CDC recommendation, it looks like that timeline may change."
Things have calmed down a bit for both Hanson and Perkl but they don't know what the future holds.
"I don't think you can compare this to any other disruption because there is no determined return time, there is no set schedule," Perkl said. "With a snowstorm you know when the snow is gone and are back in the building. There is no forecast for this right now. The hardest thing was to see how fast things were changing. We would provide information to our people and 20 minutes later that information was no longer relevant, it was no longer good."