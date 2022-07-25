Jordan Trap

The Jordan trap shooting team 10 competitors in the SA High School Clay Target National Championships in Mason, Michigan July 6-10. They were (from left) Karly Breeggemann, Jacob Higdem, Carter Everett, Ben Hagen, Myles Mahowald, Ben Swanson, Hunter Lenzmeier, Eli Dold, John Lenzmeier and Nick McConnell.

 Submitted photo

The Jordan trap shooting team had two squads of five competing in the USA High School Clay Target National Championships in Mason, Michigan July 6-10.

It was the program's fourth straight trip to nationals, finishing 15th last summer. The team was 40th in 2019 and 66th in 2018. There was no 2020 trap shooting season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

