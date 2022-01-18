The Jordan girls basketball team opened the Wright County Conference East season with a pair of wins.
The Jaguars went into their league-opener Jan 10 at Southwest Christian on a three-game losing skid. But junior Grace Dahmen and ninth-grader Savi Borowicz changed the team’s momentum and helped end the slide with 17 and 16 points, respectively.
Jordan followed with a 52-42 home victory over Mound Westonka Jan. 17. Borowicz led the way with 16 points, while junior Jenna Kluxdahl scored 15.
The Jaguars (8-5 overall) are going to need a really strong February to earn a top-four seed and a home playoff game in Section 2AAA. The field is strong at the top with St. Peter (14-1), No. 7-ranked Mankato East (9-2), Marshall (12-3) and No. 9 Mankato West (9-3) all well above the .500 mark.
The rest of the field includes Worthington (7-5), New Ulm (7-6) and New Prague (1-11).
Jordan is 1-1 against section teams so far with a win at New Ulm (62-52) and a loss at Mankato West (78-64). The only other section squad on the Jaguars’ schedule is a road game at St. Peter, which ends the regular season Feb. 24.
Section 2AAA quarterfinal action starts March 1 with the semifinals set for March 6. The title is March 10 at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter.
Marshall is the defending champion, while also finishing as the Class 3A state runner-up last winter.
Last spring, the Minnesota State High School League reclassified sections for all sports and the Jaguars were moved up a class. The program had been in Class 2A since the inception of four-class basketball at the start of the 1997-98 season.
The Jaguars made three straight state appearances in Class 2A from 2007 to 2009, finishing as the state runner-up in 2008.
Meanwhile, in the win over Mound Westonka, the Jaguars led 26-21 at the break and maintained that lead in the second half. Sophomore Maddie Olinger chipped in eight points for Jordan, while sophomore Ava Houdek scored five.
Dahmen finished with four points while seniors Payton Duis and Abby Vogel both scored two.
Against Southwest Christian, Jordan led 33-22 at the break and never looked back. Kluxdahl was also in double figures with 10 points, while Olinger scored eight.
Duis finished with five points while senior senior Lexi Pedersen scored four and ninth-grader Sophie Keiser had three.
The Jaguars’ loss to Mankato West Jan. 8 was the final loss in their three-game slide. Kluxdahl scored 23 points to lead Jordan in defeat, while Borowicz finished with 12.
Oligner chipped in nine points while Dahmen scored eight.
Through 13 games, three Jaguars were averaging in double figures — Borowicz (11.4 points), Dahmen (10.4) and Kluxdahl (10.2).