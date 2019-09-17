It was a difficult weekend for Jordan on the pitch.
Both the boys and girls soccer teams got beat by New Ulm on Saturday at Ames Field.
The girls team lost 6-0 to the Eagles when they couldn’t contain New Ulm forward Paige Kalis.
Kalis scored four goals for New Ulm against Jordan.
New Ulm went up 1-0 just seven minutes into the game. Kalis would score the next three goals of the game to give New Ulm a 4-0 halftime lead.
Kalis made it 5-0 two minutes into halftime and the Eagles would go on to win 6-0.
Prior to losing to New Ulm, the Jaguars played a really strong game in a 2-2 tie with Cristo Rey Jesuit school last Tuesday night at Ames Field.
In that game, Jordan jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first half but Cristo Rey answered with two goals in the second half to tie the match.
As for the Hubmen, they dropped to 0-6 on the season with losses to both New Ulm and Cristo Rey.
They lost 6-1 to New Ulm on Saturday with Hubmen goalie Joe Hulet making 20 saves in the loss.
Jordan lost 8-1 to Cristo Rey as Jovani Arredondo scored his first varsity goal in the first half for the Hubmen.
Hubmen goalie Noah Lennen made 17 saves in the loss.
Both the Hubmen and Jaguars will be in action on Thursday and Saturday this week.
Those two teams will travel to Chaska on Thursday to take on Southwest Christian. Both games will kickoff at 4 p.m.
On Saturday, Pine Island-Zumbrota-Mazeppa comes to Ames Field to take on Jordan. The Jaguars kickoff at 11 a.m. with the Hubmen following at 1 p.m.