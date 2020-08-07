Even though there wasn't a 2020 fastpitch softball season, the Minnesota Fastpitch Coaches Association handed out All-State awards.
The Jordan Jaguars softball team was both as a team and with some individual awards.
As a team, the Jaguars were named a 2020 All-Academic Gold team, with two individuals earning All-Academic team honors.
Earning those individual honors for the Jaguars was senior pitcher/centerfielder Makenna Johnson and outfielder Amber O'Brien.
In addition to those awards, Selena Dalton was named to the 2020 Class 3A All-State team.
The MFCA used combined career stats to name the All-State teams.