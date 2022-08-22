Sarah Attig is hoping improved defense and a solid group of returning letter winners will spike up the win total for her Jordan volleyball team.

The first-year coach takes over a program that struggled to a 3-23 overall record last fall, while losing its only Section 6AAA playoff match.

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

