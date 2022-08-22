Sarah Attig is hoping improved defense and a solid group of returning letter winners will spike up the win total for her Jordan volleyball team.
The first-year coach takes over a program that struggled to a 3-23 overall record last fall, while losing its only Section 6AAA playoff match.
Taylor Sonie stepped down as coach and in comes Attig, who for the last 14 years has been an assistant varsity coach at Alden-Conger, a Class 1A program in the southern part of the state near Albert Lea.
Attig also coached junior high school volleyball in the Glenville-Emmons School District for seven years prior to that.
"We want to be more competitive and play better defense," Attig said. "Overall, I think we just want to give everyone a better game. It's our hope that if we continue to play with energy and enthusiasm, we will be able to put a few tallies in the win column."
Seniors Ava Weber, Meaghan Winters, Raya Bohnsack, Augusta Murray and Makenna Barth are back for Jordan this spring, along with junior Caroline Kinkeade, sophomores Maria Stensland and Avery Smith and ninth-grader Morgan Staloch.
Weber returns to her libero spot (defensive specialist), while Murray and Bohnsack will also play on the back row. Stensland will pace the offense as the setter, while Winters, Barth, Kinkeade, Staloch and Smith are expected to provide the offense.
Seniors Madyson Steffen and Morgan Eckman, Olivia Christensen and Victoria Woytassek are also expected to contribute to the team, as is ninth-grader Addison Runge.
"Our strength is that we are a very united team with a way better attitude and outlook than we've had," Attig said. "When these girls play with energy and passion, they can win games. The girls have seen what they can do with the right mindset, and overcoming that huge monkey on their back has allowed them to move forward.
"They have found the energy they needed and cranked it up," Attig added. "On top of that, these girls have worked hard in the offseason. I think the biggest strength here is that we honestly all want the same thing — to have fun and win some games."
Sonie had a 23-46 record in her three seasons leading Jordan. The last time the program has had a winning record was in 2017, when it went 22-9 and won the Minnesota River Conference.
The last time the Jaguars made the state field was in 2011. Jordan won Class AA state titles in both 2006 and 2008, while also making the state field in 2007.
Volleyball went to four classes last fall and the Jaguars were moved up to Class 3A, so the program is playing tougher competition, especially now that it’s in the Wright County East Conference.
Jordan is part of an eight-team section with Holy Angels, Benilde-St. Margaret's, Bloomington Kennedy, Delano, Mound Westonka, New Prague and Orono.
Three of those teams are ranked in the preseason Class 3A poll — No. 7 New Prague, No. 8 Benilde-St. Margaret's and No. 10 Holy Angels. Marshall opens the season ranked No. 1 in the state.
The Jaguars' first WCEC match is Sept. 15 against Southwest Christian.
"Our first week of practice has been very positive," Attig said. "I think we have a better understanding of the team we were, the team we are, and the team we want to be. These girls are willing to put in the time and effort to become better.
"I see improvements on a daily basis, and I'm really excited to get this season underway and see how far we can go."