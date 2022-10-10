The Jordan volleyball team has made big strides under first-year coach Sarah Attig.
The Jaguars had just three wins last fall (3-23 overall), but with just three regular season matches before the Section 6AAA playoffs the team owns a 10-9 overall mark (2-2 in the Wright County East Conference).
"Our goal this season was simply to play together as a team and start giving our opponents a game," Attig said. "I would say we have checked both those boxes and then some. We definitely have our ups and downs, but overall the girls are playing well, playing together and winning games.
Volleyball went to four classes last fall and the Jaguars were moved up to Class 3A. Section 6AAA includes Holy Angels, Benilde-St. Margaret’s, Bloomington Kennedy, Delano, Mound Westonka, New Prague and Orono.
Two of those teams are ranked in the top 10 in Class 3A - No. 4 Holy Angels and No. 7 Benlide-St. Margaret's.
The last time the Jaguars made the state field was in 2011. Jordan won Class AA state titles in both 2006 and 2008, while also making the state field in 2007.
The last time the program has had a winning record was in 2017, when it went 22-9 and won the Minnesota River Conference.
Jordan earned a five-set conference home won over Holy Family Oct. 6 (24-26, 20-25, 25-20, 25-19, 15-8).
The Jaguars went into the match going 3-1 at the St. Louis Park Invitational Oct. 1 with wins over Fridley (25-14, 25-8), Coon Rapids (18-25, 25-19, 15-13) and Richfield (25-14, 26-24)) and the loss to Minneapolis Washburn (25-18, 25-19).
Sophomore Maria Stensland has paced the Jaguars' offense through 19 matches with 401 set assists. Sophomore Avery Smith and senior Meaghan Winters have 124 and 121 kills, respectively to lead the team.
Senior Ava Weber has been strong on the defensive end with a team-best 206 digs, followed by Smith (148) and Winters (141). Junior Caroline Kinkeade had a team-best 30 blocks through 19 matches, while ninth grader Morgan Staloch had 27.
Attig said senior Raya Bonnsack has also made contributions on defense, at the service line and at the net on blocks. Seniors Victoria Woytassek, Mackenna Barth and Mady Steffen have also contributed.
"They all bring something different to the game and do a great job of being very versatile players," Attig said.
Attig said serve receive has been a key component to the Jaguars' offense. Good passes lead to better attacks.
"We are still trying to iron out some bugs defensively, but it gets better and better every game, so I can't complain," Attig said. "I think the single most important thing for these girls to focus on as we head into playoffs is to not worry so much on who is on the court across from us, but to just play the game we have been working on all season."
Section quarterfinal play starts Oct. 26 with the semifinals Oct. 28. The title match will be Nov. 3 at Waconia High School. Jordan lost to Holy Angels in three sets last fall in the quarterfinals.
This year's Class 3A state tournament is set for Nov. 9-12 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Marshall is the defending champion.