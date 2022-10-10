The Jordan volleyball team has made big strides under first-year coach Sarah Attig.

The Jaguars had just three wins last fall (3-23 overall), but with just three regular season matches before the Section 6AAA playoffs the team owns a 10-9 overall mark (2-2 in the Wright County East Conference).

Tags

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

Events