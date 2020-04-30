The spring coaches and athletes at Jordan kept holding out hope that they would get a season this spring.
That hope vanished Thursday, April 23 when Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz closed all Minnesota schools for the remainder of the school year.
The Minnesota State High School League then canceled all spring sports and activities.
In a release, the MSHSL said, "In response to Executive Order 20-41 issued (April 23) by Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, the Minnesota State High School League, under direction of the League’s Board of Directors, has declared, effective immediately, all activities and athletics that occur during the spring season have been canceled for the 2019-2020 school year."
Jordan boys track and field coach Ben Nylander said the cancellation of the season is disappointing.
"Our athletes and coaches have put a tremendous amount of time and energy into this season so it is tough to not be able to compete," he said.
It's especially hard for the seniors on the track team as they would have returned as the defending state champions.
"This group of athletes was very special in both talent and in their love of the sport. I think that they are all disappointed as well, however, I feel that by this point most people kind of knew that the writing was on the wall, so I don't think that anyone was really caught off guard by the announcement," Nylander said. "I'm sad for our seniors who are missing out on memories and opportunities to compete for championships and school records. I'm also sad for our underclassmen who are also missing out on experiences and out on the opportunities to learn from this great group of senior leaders."
The Hubmen track and field team wasn't the only Jordan team with high expectations for the season.
The Jordan girls golf team was coming off a fourth place finish at the 2019 Class 2A state tournament, its highest finish ever, and had four seniors returning this spring.
"I feel for the senior athletes who were unable to compete in their final athletic season both in Jordan and elsewhere," Jordan girls golf coach Ozzie Sand said. "We had a special group of four seniors this year, many of (whom) have participated in the past four state tournaments and we were looking to build off the highest finish is school history."
Sand continued, "To speak to the players of the Jordan golf team I am proud to have coached such a successful group of young women. Their impact on me and the Jordan golf program will not soon be forgotten."
The decision of the state high school league is aligned with recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Minnesota Department of Health and is in support of practices that focus on community health and safety, the release continued.
The cancellation applies to all forms of student participation in any state high school league activity, athletics and fine arts. The section and state tournaments for each of the league’s spring activities are also canceled. This cancellation applies to adapted bowling, adapted softball, badminton, baseball, clay target, golf, lacrosse, music, robotics, softball, speech, synchronized swimming, tennis, track and field and visual arts. League activities and athletics for the spring season have been suspended since March 15.
The league will continue to communicate with and assist member schools during the cancellation of these athletics and fine arts activities.