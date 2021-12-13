The Jordan boys basketball team is getting up and down the court like shot-clock era has already started.
That won't happen until the 2023-24 high school season for Minnesota boys and girls basketball, but it sure seems like Hubmen are ready for it now.
Jordan is off to a fast-paced 3-0 start, averaging 81 points per game. Led by senior Ashton Sivilay's 25 points, the Hubmen had four players in double figures in a 87-80 home win over Watertown-Mayer Dec. 4.
Jordan opened the season with a 78-72 win at Glencoe-Silver Lake Dec. 2 behind a career-high 42 points from Sivilay. He also had a team-best 24 points in the team's 78-60 triumph over Waconia at home Dec. 7.
Waconia is a Class 4A school, while Jordan is now in 3A after the Minnesota State High School League reclassified sections for all sports last spring. The Hubmen had been in Class 2A since the inception of four-class basketball at the start of the 1997-98 school year.
Jordan coach Matt Urbanek is pleased with his team's effort level and energy through the first three games.
"Our players have been really getting after it and emptying their tanks," Urbanek said. "They have embraced the idea that are our success will need to come from effort and energy on the court. We are not very big, so we need to play a fast and scrappy style, and our players have done a nice job of that so far."
Against Watertown-Mayer, Jordan led 43-36 at the break and kept its foot on the gas in the second half. Senior Owen Montreuil finished with 16 points for the Hubmen, while seniors Aiden Langheim and Isaac Young scored 15 and 13 points, respectively.
Juniors Afton Koch and Mack Schmidt chipped in six and five points, respectively.
In beating Waconia, Jordan led 40-24 at the break and rolled from there. Young and Montreuil were both in double figures with 19 and 17 points, respectively.
Langheim scored six points, while Koch had five.
Montreuil scored in double figures in beating Glencoe-Silver Lake netting 14 points, while sophomore Seth Young had 13.
Urbanek said there's still work for his team to be done despite the strong start.
"We feel like there are many areas we still need to improve," he said. "We need to get better at team defense in the half court. We also need to continue to work on our rebounding on both ends of the floor."
Jordan averaged 68.2 points per game last season, giving up 63.2 points. The Hubmen will need to play better defense to challenge in its first season in Section 2AAA.
The other seven squads in the field are Mankato East, Mankato West, Marshall, New Prague, New Ulm, St. Peter and Worthington.Since 2010, Marshall has been in the Class 3A state tournament five times. Mankato West is the defending Section 2AAA champion.
Section 2AAA quarterfinal play starts March 8 with the semifinals set for March 12. The championship game is March 17 at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter.
Jordan has won two section titles in program history with the first one back in 2010 and the latest in 2018. The Hubmen made the Section 2AA title game in 2020, but the game was never played due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Alumni Game
Jordan's fifth annual Alumni Holiday Classic is set for Dec. 18 at the high school starting at noon.
The game will feature former players from the 1992 to 2012 Hubmen teams taking on members of the 2014 to 2019 squads. There's also a three-point shooting contest scheduled, along with the alumni big-shot competition.
Admission for spectators is $3 for adults and and $2 for students.