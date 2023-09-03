Mason Adamek

Junior Mason Adamek breaks free into the secondary in Jordan's 20-7 win at Marshall in the season opener Sept. 1.

 Courtesy photo/Robin Nawrocki

The Jordan football team got off to a fast start in winning its season opener Sept. 1.

The Hubmen scored on its first possession of the season en route to a 20-7 victory at Marshall. Senior Leo Siekmann rushed 22 times for 149 yards and a touchdown, while sophomore quarterback Graham Helgerson was efficient in his first-ever start, completing 61 percent of his passes for 138 yards and a score.

Tags

Events