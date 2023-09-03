The Jordan football team got off to a fast start in winning its season opener Sept. 1.
The Hubmen scored on its first possession of the season en route to a 20-7 victory at Marshall. Senior Leo Siekmann rushed 22 times for 149 yards and a touchdown, while sophomore quarterback Graham Helgerson was efficient in his first-ever start, completing 61 percent of his passes for 138 yards and a score.
Senior receiver Jack Olson four catches for 37 yards and a touchdown for Jordan..
Helgerson didn't waste any time making an impact. He hooked up with senior Tim Shnaydruk on a 63-yard pass on Jordan's first drive of the game, which set up Olson's 8-yard scoring run.
In the second quarter, senior Brock Bakeberg intercepted a pass and returned to Marshall's 32-yard line. That set up the first of two fields from senior Caden Lehnen, who connected from 20 yards out for a 10-0 Hubmen lead.
That all was the scoring until the fourth quarter where both teams combined for 17 points. Junior Mason Adamek had an 11-yard run, and Siekmann followed scoring on a 47-yard scamper for a 17-0 lead.
Marshall answered with a long touchdown drive of its own, before Lehnen put the game away with a 37-yard field goal with 4:09 left to play.
Bakeberg had a big game on defense with 4.5 tackles, a sack and the interception. Senior Richard Gregory also had a sack, while junior middle linebacker David Sipes helped keep Marshall's rushing attack in check.
Jordan finished with 338 yards of total offense, including 198 on the ground. The defense held the Tigers to just 86 yards rushing.
The Hubmen's entire offensive line is back from last year's 6-4 team and its led by senior Carson Schoenbauer, along with Gregory, senior Carsen Hauser and and juniors Carson Nawrocki and Luke Vogel.
The defensive line is anchored by Schoenbauer and senior Elijah Hagen.
Jordan will rely on its experience in the trenches to try to earn the program's first state berth since 2018. Last April, the Minnesota State High School League realigned sections and Jordan dropped back down to Class AAA.
In the 2019 realignment, the Hubmen moved up to Class AAAA.
Jordan is now part of Section 3AAA with Albert Lea, Belle Plaine, Fairmont, Luverne, Tri-City United, Waseca and Worthington.
The Hubmen will play five of those teams in its last seven games — versus St. Peter Sept. 15, at Albert Lea Sept. 22, versus Waseca Sept. 29, at Belle Plaine Oct. 6 and versus Tri-City United Oct. 18.