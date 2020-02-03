Wednesday will be a big day for 12 Jordan student-athletes.
At 3:10 p.m., 12 Jordan student-athletes (a school record) will gather in the Jordan High School gym to sign their National Letter of Intents to participate in college athletics.
Those 12 student-athletes and which school and sport they will play:
- Jack Barnett - University of Wisconsin-Superior - Baseball
- Macauley Bartells - Minnesota State University, Moorhead - Football
- Thomas Dietel - Concordia University, St. Paul - Track and Field
- Amelia Ehrp - University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire - Basketball
- Emily Henderson - Saint Mary's University of Minnesota - Tennis
- Elizabeth Horton - Gustavus Adolphus College - Volleyball
- Luke Houdek - University of Minnesota-Duluth - Football
- Symon Keiser - North Dakota State University - Track/CC
- Madi Kes - Gustavus Adolphus College - Volleyball
- Ryan Samuelson - Minnesota State University, Mankato - Football
- Bryce Sievers - Concordia University, St. Paul - Football