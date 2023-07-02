The Jordan Brewers suffered its first loss of the season, but then they followed it up with another win.
Belle Plaine ended the Brewers’ 13-game winning streak to start the season with an 8-2 road win June 24. Jordan followed with a 6-1 victory versus Shakopee June 29.
The Brewers (14-1 overall) went into the Belle Plaine game with an 8-3 victory versus St. Peter June 22.
Jordan seems well on its way to matching last summer’s 33-win campaign (33-11 overall), where it won the Region 6C title and finished 1-1 in the Class C state tournament.
In was the second straight season Jordan went 1-1 at state. In 2019, the team won its second-ever Class C state title.
Region 6C gets three state bids again this summer. Gaylord and Watertown got the other two state spots last season.
In the win over Shakopee, Nate Beckman hurled seven strong innings for the Brewers, scattering seven hits and giving up one run while striking out five. Thomas Thompson worked two relief innings, striking out three.
Dylan Peterson led Jordan at the plate, finishing 3 for 5 with a home run, three RBIs and two runs scored. Joe Lucas doubled, going 2 for 2 with two walks and two runs scored, while Scott Hollingsworth finished 1 for 3 with an RBI.
Jonathan Draheim also drove in a run for the Brewers, while Brandon Arnold had a hit and a run scored.
Against St. Peter, the Brewers scored two runs in the fifth inning and four more runs in the sixth to take an 8-1 lead. Draheim worked eight innings for the win, giving up three unearned runs with five strikeouts.
Beckman pitched a scoreless ninth inning, striking out two. He also homered, finishing 2 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs scored.
Peterson went 3 for 4 with a double, RBI and three runs scored, while Hollingsworth also doubled and drove in two runs. Draheim also had a double for the Brewers.
Michael Vohnoutka finished 2 for 4 with two RBIs, while Devyn Ulibarrri was for 1 for 2 with an RBI. Arnold and Marshall Mazanec each had a hit and a run scored.
In the loss to Belle Plaine, Jordan managed just five hits and was down 6-2 after five innings. JT McDermid doubled and drove in a run, while Ulibarri also had a double.
Peterson had an RBI, while Arnold finished 1 for 3 with a run scored.
Thompson took the loss, working 4 2/3 innings and allowing six runs (four earned) with eight strikeouts. Jacob Allen pitched 2 2/3 innings, giving up one run, while Beckman worked 1 2/3 innings, allowing one run with two strikeouts.
This year’s Class C state tournament is scheduled to start Aug. 17 and will be held in Delano, Dassel and Litchfield. Championship weekend is set for Sept. 1-4.
The Nisswa Lightning are the defending champs.