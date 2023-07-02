Joe Lucas

Joe Lucas is hitting .400 with four home runs, five doubles and 18 RBIs for the Jordan Brewers in the team’s 14-1 start.

 Tom Schardin/Southwest News Media

The Jordan Brewers suffered its first loss of the season, but then they followed it up with another win.

Belle Plaine ended the Brewers’ 13-game winning streak to start the season with an 8-2 road win June 24. Jordan followed with a 6-1 victory versus Shakopee June 29.

Tags

Events