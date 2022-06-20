The Jordan trap shooting team seems to be at its best in sporting clays.
Last spring, the team won the inaugural state title in the Minnesota State High School Clay Target League Sporting Clays State Championships. Sporting clays is a form or clay pigeon shooting. There can be 10 to 15 different shooting stations over natural terrain over roughly 35 acres.
There were nine teams in this year's competition held June 12 at the Marshall's Shooters Sporting Clays. Jordan had a winning total of 382, which was three better than runner-up Mahtomedi.
Pillager was third (367), followed by East Ridge (364), Austin (354), Marshall (350), Lakeville South (329), Andover (302) and Albert Lea (245).
"There were some questions if we could win away from our home club, the Minnesota Horse and Hunt Club in Prior Lake, and we answered those questions," Jordan coach Jeff Radick said. "Our team also knew everyone wanted to knock us off the top spot and we still got it done. We are really proud of (this team).
"The day started out warm, sunny and with little wind to help," Radick added. "By 9 a.m., when the shotgun start happened, it was downright hot and stayed that way until we finished around noon. There is little shade at the Marshall club and everyone was sun beaten by the end."
Senior Ben Swanson led Jordan, finishing third overall with score of 83 targets hit out of 100. Hunter Lenzmeier ended up seventh (80), followed by Myles Mahowald in 15th (75).
\Ben Hagen won the junior varsity division with a score of 78, while John Lenzmeier tied for sixth (65). Jeremiah Stay ended up 16th (52), while Logan Theis was 17th (49).
Nicole Ray tied for second in the girls junior varsity division (50). Aaron Schenck competed in the novice division for the Jordan boys and won it with a score of 66.
"The tournament was shot on a closed course, meaning the club set the course and nobody was allowed to practice on it until the tournament." Radick said. "The targets were set super technical, even more difficult than Horse and Hunt's more competitive courses. The difficult targets didn't make the tournament that fun to shoot for the kids, but they worked really hard figuring out the targets and shooting them.
"It was a tough tournament, and we won it just like last year, barely holding it together a little better than the other teams," Radick added.
Jordan also competed in the MSHSCTL State Trap Championships June 17 at Alexandria Shooting Park. The team finished fifth in Class 5A with a score of 478.
United South Central won the title (486), followed by Blaine (483), Red Wing (480) and Spring Lake Park (478). St. James was sixth (478) in the 32-team field.
Jordan won the tiebreaker over for fifth over both Spring Lake Park and St. James.
Hunter Lenzmeier led the team, tying for sixth with 97 targets hit out of 100. Swanson, John Lenzmeier and Nicholas McConnell were tied for 17th (96), followed by Tom Plechaty (T129th, 90), Theis (T144th, 89), Carter Everett (T167th, 88), Jacob Higdem (T235th, 83), Hagen (244th, 82), Eli Dold (T252nd, 81) and Noah Danuser (T269th, 79).
Ray finished tied for eighth in the girls varsity division with a score of 91, while Karly Breeggemann was 17th (84).