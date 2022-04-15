It was a little cold, but the Jordan boys and girls track teams started their outdoor season on a high note April 11.
Both squads took first place in a Wright Country Conference quadrangular meet in Delano. The Jaguar girls scored 136 points, which was 16 better than runner-up Delano.
Hutchinson was third (69) and Holy Family was fourth (28).
On the boys side, the Hubmen finished with 122 points, which was eight better than Hutchinson. Delano was third (89.5), followed by Holy Family (46.5).
"We were happy to score points in every event," Hubmen coach Ben Nylander said. "We strive to be a well-rounded team. As always, after the first meet, we have a long way to go and a lot to improve upon, but we are off to a nice start and our athletes are working hard to continue to improve every day."
Senior Jillian Hiveley made a great first impression for the girls team. She won both the 100 and 300 hurdles with times of 16.39 and 50.91, respectively.
Hiveley is a transfer from Prior Lake. She ended up fourth in the 100 hurdles at the Class AA state meet last year.
As a ninth-grader, Hiveley was on the state medal stand (top nine) twice for the Lakers, taking eighth in the 300 hurdles and was part of the 4x200 relay team that finished fourth.
At Delano, Hiveley teamed up with eighth-graders Sarah Young and Olivia Fynboh and junior Kendra Krueger to win the 4x400 relay (4:29.72). Fynboh, ninth-grader Torah Barrett, sophomore Claire Helgerson and senior MacKenzie Williams won the 4x800 (11:53.06) for the Jaguars.
In the triple jump, the Jaguars went one-two-three with eighth-grader Lucy Mehrkens winning with a leap of 30-02, followed by Young (29-3 1/2) and senior Madison Pelowski (29-1 1/4).
The girls took the top two spots in the pole vault with senior Megan VanGarven winning (7-0), followed by sophomore Samara Jones (6-0).
Williams was tops in the 3,200 (15:20.71) for the Jaguars, while Krueger claimed the 800 (2:30.94) and was second in the 1,600 (5:32.88).
Sophomore Makayla Haugen was runner-up in the discus (84-10), as was junior Meaghan Winters in the long jump (14-3 1/4).
Young ended up third in both the 800 (2:46.12) and the 400 (1:08.22). Junior Nadya Gonzalez was third in the 100 hurdles (18.0), as was sophomore Reagan Goebel in the 100 (14.43) and Pelowski in the 300 hurdles (56.31).
Also taking third was the 4x200 relay team of Jones, seniors Winona Warden and Aliyah Bakeberg and ninth-grader Maria Stensland (2:01.39) and the 4x100 team of Haugen, Goebel, Gonzalez and eighth-grader Morgan Mengal (57.16).
For the Jordan boys, seniors Isaac Young, Aiden Langheim and Owen Montreuil and junior Kaleb Sharp won the 4x800 (8:26.98), while Montreuil, Langheim, sophomore Logan Rietschel and senior Will Major claimed the 4x400 (3:44.80).
Montreuil dominated the jumps for the Hubmen, winning the long jump (19-6 1/2) and the triple jump (41-0 1/2). Senior Joseph Hernandez won the pole vault (9-6).
Sharp led the field in the 3,200 (10:04.10), while senior Bryson Metzger won the 110 hurdles (17.50).
Senior Nate Kes was second in both the high jump (5-10) and the triple jump (38-2 3/4). Junior Luke Borowicz was runner-up in the discus (116-11).
Sophomore Malaki Malundo, juniors Brandon Rasmussen and Brody Bruggeman and ninth-grader Cooper Lorenz was second in the 4x100 (47.13), while ninth-grader Mason Adamek, senior Hunter Stier and sophomores Vladik Becker and Seth Noyes ended up third in the 4x200 (1:40.34).
Other third-place finishes for the Hubmen included Adamek in the 110 hurdles (19.98), junior Jack Snell in the 300 hurdles (46.18) and sophomore Leo Siekmann in the pole vault (8-0).
"I was very pleased with our 4x800 relay," Nylander said. "They posted a time that was within six seconds of what our best time was last season. Owen had a tremendous meet winning both of the horizontal jumping events and he ran a strong leg on the winning 4x400m relay.
"Nate also really had a tremendous day as he placed high in all four of his events and improved his high jump personal record by four inches," Nylander said. "Luke also looked very strong to lead our throwers."