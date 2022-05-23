The Jordan boys track team made a run at the Class 2A State True Team title May 21 in Stillwater.
The Hubmen fell just short of the crown, finishing second to Mankato East by 14.5 points. St. Thomas Academy was a close third in the 12-team field with 509.5 points.
"We felt like Mankato East was likely the team to beat and St. Thomas Academy was right there as well," Hubmen coach Ben Nylander said. "It was so exciting as our three programs kept flip-flopping lead changes throughout the meet.
"Our 4x400 ran really well and we were able to leap frog St. Thomas Academy on the final event, but couldn't quite catch Mankato East," Nylander added. "Our kids competed very hard. On paper we were seeded to score 458 points and we ended up scoring 513. This showed the grit and determination of our kids as they really performed well.
"Our kids felt like they could compete with anyone in the state and didn't back down. I'm really proud of them not just for the result, but the way that they competed."
Jordan finished second to Mankato East in the Section 2AA True Team. The eight section winners make the state field, along with four wildcards in which the Hubmen received.
In fact, Section 2AA earned three of the four wildcard spots with Faribault taking fifth at state (446) and Worthington finishing eighth (410.5)
Jordan went into the state winning the Wright County Conference East Championships May 16 on its home track with 195 points, which was well ahead of runner-up Delano (105).
The Jordan girls also won the WCC title with 146.5 points, which was 10 better than runner-up Mound Westonka.
"We put together a phenomenal performance at the WCC East Championships," Nylander said. "We had several personal, school and conference records. It was collectively our best performance of the year up to this point. We faced some very strong competition and fared very well.
"Winning the conference championship was a big goal for our program this season and it feels really great to be able to accomplish this," Nylander added. "I'm very proud of our program for stepping up to the challenge of the new conference and faring very well against some very strong track programs."
At state true team, seniors Owen Montreuil, Will Major, Issac Young and Aiden Langheim teamed up to win the 4x400 with a time of 3:32.63.
Young was tops in the 800 (2:04.22), while senior Austin Smith claimed the long jump with a leap of 21-2.
Jordan's 4x200 team of Major and juniors Jackson Ceplecha, Max Tieben and Kaleb Sharp was second (1:34.53), while the 4x800 team of Langheim, Montreuil and sophomores Wells Jackson and Seth Young was fourth (8:32.13) and the 4x100 team of Ceplecha, Tieben, senior Bryson Metzger and junior Nate Kes was eighth (45.71).
Montreuil ended up second in the 400 (52.22), while Major was fourth (52.45). Montreuil was also fourth in the triple jump (41-2 1/2), while Kes was 10th (39-3 1/2).
Kes was also ninth in the long jump (20-0 1/2) and eighth in the high jump (5-8).
Senior Joe Hernandez ended up sixth in the pole vault (12-6). Metzger was seventh in the 110 hurdles (16.79), as was junior Jack Snell in the 300 hurdles (44.21).
In the throws, senior Peyton Nawrocki was sixth in the shot put (43-9 1/2) and junior Luke Borowicz was 10th in the discus (126-11).
Sharp was ninth in the 1,600 (4:37.25), as was junior Carter Runge in the high jump (5-8).
WCC titles
In the WCC met, the Jordan boys picked up eight wins, including three relays.
The 4x800 team of Langheim, Montreuil, Wells and Seth Young was victorious (8:28.36), as was the 4x400 team of Montreiul, Major, Sharp and Issac Young (3:25.45) and the 4x100 team of Metzger, Smith, Kes and Tieben (45.32).
The 4x400 team's time was a school record.
Sharp was tops in the 1,600 with a school-record time of 4:24.93, as well as the 800 (1:58.60). Isaac Young was second in both of those events (4:36.09 and 2:01.97, respectively).
Smith won the long jump (21-5), as did Montreuil in the triple jump (40-7 1/2) and Runge in the high jump (5-8).
Metzger was runner-up in the 110 hurdles (15.92), as was Kes in the tripe jump (39-6), Montreuil in the long jump (19-11 1/2) and Hernandez in the pole vault (12-6).
For the Jordan girls, senior Jillian Hiveley led the way. She set a new school record in the 300 hurdles with a tine of 45.94) and also won the 100 hurdles (15.09). Junior Kendra Krueger was tops in the 800 (2:22.65) and second in the 1,600 with a school-record time of 5:00.34.
The Jaguars claimed one relay crown. The 4x400 team of Hivlely, Krueger, Young and senior Madison Pelowski (4:16.53) was victorious.
The 4x800 team of eighth-graders Olivia Fynboh and Sarah Young, seventh-grader Kendall Dahlen and sophomore Claire Helgerson took second (10:35.76)..
Fynboh was runner-up in the shot put (33-0 1/2), as was sophomore Natalie Tieben in the discus (98-0) and Dahlen in the pole vault (8-3).