The Jordan cross country teams keep pushing the pace on the trails.

Led by senior Kaleb Sharp, the Hubmen finished runner-up in the Wright County East Conference Championships Oct. 18 at Lake Marion County Park in Hutchinson. 

Tags

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

Events