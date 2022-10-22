The Jordan cross country teams keep pushing the pace on the trails.
Led by senior Kaleb Sharp, the Hubmen finished runner-up in the Wright County East Conference Championships Oct. 18 at Lake Marion County Park in Hutchinson.
Sharp won the boys' 5,000-meter race with a time of 16:31.58, which was 22 seconds faster than the second-place finisher, Justin Zens of Delano.
The Hubmen finished with 60 team points. Seventh-ranked Delano dominated with five runners in the top seven, finishing with 22 points. Southwest Christian was third (76), followed by Mound Westonka (78), Hutchinson (128) and Holy Family (164).
On the girls side, the Jaguars were third with 66 points. Delano claimed the team crown (44), while Mound Westonka was second (49). Hutchinson ended up fourth (76), followed by Holy Family (125) and Southwest Christian (161).
The Section 2AA race follows the conference meet (Oct. 25 Gale Woods in Minnetrista). The top two teams make the Class AA state field in both the boys and girls competitions, along with the top six individuals not on the advancing squads.
Section 2AA features three ranked teams on the boys side, No. 2 Mankato East, No. 6 Belle Plaine and No. 9 Marshall. There two ranked teams in the girls field, No. 2 Marshall and No. 8 Mankato West.
The state race will be held for Nov. 5 at St. Olaf College in Northfield. Sharp competed in his first-ever state race last year and finished 47th.
Senior Kendra Krueger ran in her fourth-career state competition last year for the Jordan girls, finishing 24th.
Krueger was runner-up in the conference race, finishing with a time of 19:13.40. She's ranked No. 6 in the individual Class 2A rankings.
Senior Basia Babcock also earn all-conference honors for Jordan taking ninth (20:58.52). Ninth graders Sarah Young and Olivia Fynboh were 15th (21:31.10) and 18th (21:55.95), respectively for the Jaguars.
Seventh grader Anna Engehart ended up 22nd (22:12.64), followed by eighth grader Abigail Schiffman in 23rd (22:13.22) and seventh grader Megan McCellan in 24th (22:13.62).
For the Jordan boys, senior Nick Weedman was also all-conference taking fifth with a time of 17:19.88. Junior Seth Young ended up 13th (18:08.3) and ninth-grader Logan Bohlsen was 18th (18:30.01).
Senior Andrew Norgberg finished 23rd for the Hubmen (18:35.57), followed by junior Jake Warden in 26th (19:00.28) and ninth grader Brodie Barrett in 28th (19:26.48).
