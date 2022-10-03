The Jordan cross country teams continues to try to move their packs up with seniors Kaleb Sharp and junior Kendra Krueger still out in front.

Krueger broke her own school record Sept. 22 in the Pine Island Invitational at Pine Island Golf Course, winning the 5,000-meter race with a time of 18:48.17.

