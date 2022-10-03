The Jordan cross country teams continues to try to move their packs up with seniors Kaleb Sharp and junior Kendra Krueger still out in front.
Krueger broke her own school record Sept. 22 in the Pine Island Invitational at Pine Island Golf Course, winning the 5,000-meter race with a time of 18:48.17.
Five days later at the New Prague Invitational at New Prague Golf Course, Krueger didn't set a new record again, but she did take first overall out of 72 runners with a time of 19:01.50.
Meanwhile, Sharp led the Jordan boys at the Pine Island invite, winning with a time of 16:13.17. He ended up runner-up in New Prague (17:03.80).
Team-wise, the Jordan boys were third at New Prague with 87 points. Buffalo won (59), followed by the host Trojans (65).
On the girls side, Jordan ended up sixth in the team standings at New Prague with 127 points. Eastview claimed the crown (45), followed by Owatonna (63) and Eagan (66).
At Pine Island, the Jordan girls finished won the six-team competition with 51 points, which was 15 better than Rochester Lourdes. The boys team was also first (41), well ahead of runner-up Pine Island (67).
Both Jordan teams are gearing up for the Wright Country Conference Championships,which are Oct. 18 at Lake Marion Park in Hutchinson. The Section 2AA race will be Oct. 25 at Gale Woods in Minnetrista.
The Class AA state competition is set Nov. 5 at St. Olaf College.
If both Jordan teams want to contend for their respective Section 2AA crowns, the packs behind Krueger and Sharp will need to finish a little higher and more together.
at Pine Island, senior Nick Weedman and junior Seth Young finished sixth (17:48.43) and seventh (17:56.32), respectively for the Jordan boys. Junior Jake Warden was also in the top 10 taking 10th (18:07.29).
Other finishers for the Hubmen included ninth grader Brodie Barrett (17th, 18:39.17), ninth grader Logan Bohlsen (19th, 18:50.25), senior Andrew Norberg (20th, 18:56.77), eighth grader Domenek Williams (41st, 20:16.61) and junior Owen Kalow (44th, 20:52.17).
For the Jordan girls, ninth grader Olivia Fynboh finished just out of the top 10 in 11th place (21:32.44), followed by senior Basia Babcock in 12th (21:45.47), eighth grader Abigail Schiffman in 13th (21:57.14), seventh grader Anna Engelhart in 14th (22:00.00), seventh grader Megan McClellan in 16th (22:09.94), ninth grader Sarah Young in 17th (22:29.26) and seventh grader Ellaina Stilen in 18th (22:33.21).
In New Prague, the Jordan girls' pack was a little further back. Fynboh ended up 29th overall (21:46.90), while Stilen was 45th (23:06.80) and Young was 47th (23:26.60).
Sophomore Torah Barrett was 61st for the Jaguars (25:27.50).
For the Hubmen, Weedman was again the second-best finisher for the team behind Sharp taking 11th place (18:12.90), while Young ended up 15th (18:27.70) and Norberg took 27th (19:00.20).
Bohlsen was 31st for the boys (19:12.90), followed by ninth grader Wilson Menden in 33rd (19;15.80) and Barrett in 44th (20:25.70).