The Jordan boys and girls track and field teams picked up multiple state berths out of Section 2AA.
The Hubmen won two relays, while junior Kaleb Sharp and senior Austin Smith earned individual titles in the competition June 1 and 3 at Waconia High School. Senior Jillian Hiveley and junior Kendra Kruger earned crowns for the Jaguars.
Overall, the Jordan boys tied for third in the team standings with Mankato West with 77 points. Worthington won with 99 points, followed by Mankato East (86). St. Peter was fifth in the 12-team field (74).
On the girls side, Jordan ended up fifth with 54 points. Mankato West was the winner (149.5), followed by Mankato East (92), Fairmont (89) and New Prague (73).
Hiveley and Krueger will represent the Jaguars at the Class AA state meet, which is June 9 and 11 at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
Competing for the Jordan boys with Sharp and Smith will be seniors Owen Montreuil, Joe Hernandez, Will Major, Isaac Young and Aiden Langheim.
“We had a really good meet,” Hubmen coach Ben Nylander said. “Not only did we qualify seven different individuals in six different events, but we also had some individuals really step up and almost qualify as well.”
Smith, Young, Sharp and Langheim won the 4x800 relay with a section-record time of 8:12.63. Young, Sharp, Major and Montreuil teamed up to win the 4x400, also setting a new meet record (3:27.84).
Sharp also set a section record in winning the 1,600 (1:59.76) and he was runner-up in the 800 (1:56.71) to qualify for state in two individual events.
Smith set a new meet record in winning the long jump with a leap of 21-9 3/4. Montreuil was second in the triple jump (42-1), as was Hernandez in the pole vault (12-3).
Junior Nate Kes missed qualifying for state in the long jump by six inches. He finished fifth (21-1) with the state qualifying standard being 21-7. He also tied for ninth in the high jump (5-9), while junior Carter Runge tied for fifth (5-9).
Jordan’s 4x100 team of Smith, Kes, junior Maxwell Tieben and senior Bryson Metzger ended up sixth (45.62), while the 4x200 team of Major, Tieben, junior Jackson Ceplecha and sophomore Logan Rietschel was seventh (1:36.52).
Metzger also ended up seventh in the 110 hurdles (16.27), while junior Nicklaus Weedman was ninth in the 1,600 (4:50.52).
Sophomore Leo Siekmann made a run at state in the pole vault, taking fourth (11-9) for the Hubmen, while senior Elijah Krause ended up eighth (11-3). Junior Luke Borowicz was sixth in the discus (130-10), while sophomore Elijah Hagen was ninth (127-7).
Other finishes for the boys team included Tieben in the 100 (11th, 11.56), Rietschel in the 400 (11th, 55.31), Weedeman in the 3,200 (12th, 10:44.52), Ceplecha in the 200 (14th, 24.16), junior Jack Snell in the 300 hurdles (12th, 45.07), Borowicz in the shot put (13th, 42-6) and senior Peyton Nawrocki in the shot put (14th, 42-0).
“This is a special group of athletes who qualified for the state meet,” Nylander said. “They have a great deal of talent, but their determination and love of the sport really is what sets them apart.”
On the girls side, Hiveley dominated the hurdles. She won the 100 hurdles with a school- and meet-record time of 14.53. She also set a new school and section record in winning the 300 hurdles (46.03).
Krueger won the 800 with a section-record time of 2:20.47, while taking second in the 1,600 (5:05.03).
Eighth-grader Morgan Staloch was fifth in the high jump (5-0) and eighth in the triple jump (33-1 1/4) for the girls team.
Junior Nadya Gonzalez made the finals in the 100 hurdles taking sixth (16.67). The 4x400 team of Krueger, Hiveley, eighth-grader Sarah Young and senior Madison Pelowski ended up fourth (4:18.16).
The Jaguars’ 4x800 team of Young, eighth-grader Olivia Fynboh, seventh-grader Kendall Dahlen and sophomore Claire Helgerson was sixth (11:05.09), while the 4x100 team of sophomores Makayla Haugen and Reagan Goebel, junior Meaghan Winters and eighth-grader Morgan Mengel ended up ninth (54.53) and the 4x200 team of Winters, Gonzalez, senior Winona Warden and ninth-grader Maria Stensland took 10th (1:56.01).
Fynboh ended up ninth in the shot put (31-9 1/2), as did Winters in the long jump (15-9 1/4).
Other finishes for the girls came from Pelowski in the 400 (10th, 1:04.79), seventh-grader Molly Church in the triple jump (11th, 31-7 1/2) and the high jump (11th 4-10), Fynboh in the 1,600 (11th, 5:59.66), eighth-grader Lucy Mehrkens in the triple jump (13th, 31-5 1/2) and the 100 hurdles (12th, 17.51), Hivelely in the long jump (12th, 15-7), Dahlen in the pole vault (T12th, 8-4), seventh-grader Bianca Peterson in the 1,600 (13th, 6:04.29), Helgerson in the 3,200 (13th, 12:47.61), Haugen in the 200 (14th, 28.83) and senior Hope Klegstad in the discus (14th, 86-3).