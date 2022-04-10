The Jordan boys and girls golf teams have different experience levels this spring.
The Jaguars return two juniors who competed in the Class AA state girls tournament last spring — Victoria Woytassek and Morgan Eckman. Both were making their first-ever appearance and both managed to finish in the top 20 on Jordan's home course, The Ridges of Sand Creek.
Woytassek ended up 11th out of 88 competitors with a 36-hole total of 169. She shot 84 in the first round and carded an 85 in the final round. Eckman tied for 20th with a 36-hole total of 175 with rounds of 92 and 83.
Junior Avery Gregor is also back for the Jordan girls, while senior Melissa Mahowald and sophomores Kamryn King and Ellie Jerabek will also get varsity time.
Jaguars coach Ozzie Sand expects his team to be contenders in the Wright County Conference and in Section 2AA.
"We have some inexperience, but they have continued to work hard and will improve greatly once we start to get out on the course," Sand said. "This, along with our returners, will set us up to compete with the teams in our conference and section, which will both look fairly different than last year.
"We lost three teams from our conference and added one in Southwest Christian," Sand added. "This is a great addition for us as they were one of the four teams who made it to the second day of sections last year along with Fairmont, St. Peter, and LeSuer-Henderson."
Fairmont won the Section 2AA title last season, but was moved to Section 3AA this spring.
The winning team and top five individuals not on the winning squad make the state field. Woytassek was third at sections last year, while Eckman was fifth.
Jordan boys
Meanwhile, the Jordan boys team didn't have any state qualifiers last year and all five of their section golfers were seniors. So there will be some new faces on the links this spring for Hubmen coach Scott Hennen.
The boys team has one returning player in eighth-grader Lexyn Grof, who saw varsity time last season.
"He is young in age but mature on the course," Hennen said. "He understands what he is trying to do on the course and is serious about his game. The experience from last year should help him lead the team."
Others expected to compete for varsity sports for the Hubmen include junior Gavin Hill, sophomores Matthew Randolph and Liam McClure, ninth-graders Tyler Wenisch, Thomas Schlicht, Owen Ohmes, Jacob Conrady and Caden Berry and eighth-grader Graham Helgerson.
"As a young team, we are looking to be more and more competitive throughout the season," Hennen said. "We are trying to instill that by doing the little things right now, we will see the results as the season goes on that we want to see.
"With a young team, our goal is to be competitive in the conference," Hennen added. "Our hope is to have several players competing at sections, vying for a spot in the state tournament."
Blue Earth is the defending Section 2AA champion and Hennen said they will again be one of the teams to beat. The Hubmen were fifth in the section team standings last year.
"There are a lot of good individual golfers out there in this section and our players will have their work cut out to be competitive," Hennen said.
The first round of the 36-hole Section 2AA tourney for both the boys and girls will be June 1 with the final round June 7. The venue is New Prague Golf Club.
This year's Class 2A tourney will again be on Jordan's home course. The 36-hole tourney is June 14-15 at The Ridges of Sand Creek.