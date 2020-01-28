The year 2023 is a special year for Minnesota amateur baseball.
That year will be the 100th Minnesota Baseball Assocation's state tournament.
With that in mind and its long tradition amateur baseball and of hosting the state tournament, Jordan is throwing its hat into the ring to host the 2023 MBA state tournament.
Jason Chalupsky, co-chair of the 2023 Jordan bid along with Jake Lucas, said they were going to bid for an upcoming state tournament anyway but that this just kind of speed up that process.
"We (Jordan/Belle Plaine) try to do it every 10 years and 2023 is a special year for Minnesota Amateur Baseball with it being 100 years," he said. "I think we would be the perfect site for the 100th year anniversary state tournament."
Chalupsky and the rest of the Jordan baseball tournament committee informed the Minnesota Baseball Association of its intention to bid on the 2023 state tournament by the Jan. 15 deadline.
The next step in the process is to submit a hard copy of their intention to the MBA board by the May 2 board meeting. After that the committee will present its bid to the board in June.
"I think we bring uniqueness from a park standpoint," Chalupsky said. "Especially the Mini-Met, there is just an aura around it. We are pretty centrally located, so our location is fantastic and the town of Jordan is very welcoming of the baseball tournament."
Chalupsky said they will again team up with Belle Plaine as co-host with Green Isle being the third site.
Jordan last hosted the state tournament in 2018 when they were the third site for co-hosts Shakopee and New Prague.
Prior to that, Jordan and Belle Plaine hosted in 2014, 2004, 1992, and 1981. Jordan was the lone site for the 1973 and 1969 state tournaments.
"We have plenty of ammo from the past times we have hosted, and the success we've had hosting the tournament," Chalupsky said.
The Jordan Brewers won the Class C state tournament this past summer and have also won state titles in 1986, 1994, and 2004.
The 2020 state tournament will be in New Ulm/Springfield followed by Chaska/Waconia/Hamburg in 2021 and Faribault/Dundas/Miesville in 2022.