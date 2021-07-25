The Jordan trap shooting team sent two teams of five to the USA High School Clay Target National Championship in Mason, Michigan July 9-11.
One team returned home taking 15th overall out 1,500 school competing. That was the team of Cheylub Schmitt, Hunter Lenzmeier, Ben Swanson, Jacob Stay and Nick McConnell.
They ended in 10th place following the team qualifying round July 9, where 80 schools advance to the finals.
In the final day of competition, they finished with a team score of 936. Calhoun High School out of Illinois was the champion (969).
The 15th-place finish was Jordan's best in three trips to nationals. The team was 40th in 2019 and 66th in 2018.
Roseau was the highest finishing Minnesota team taking third, while Tri-City United was seventh and New Prague ended up eighth.
There were roughly 30,000 shooters competing from 34 states at nationals.
Jordan's second team of Karly Breeggemann, John Lenzmeier, Zach Beach, Nicole Ray and Jeremiah Stay ended up 113th in the team qualifying round and didn't make to final day of team competition.
The individual championships started July 10 and there were 1,800 participants competing for 400 spots for the championship round the next day.
Six Jordan shooters qualified. Schmitt was 43rd with 98 out of 100 targets hit. Swanson was 61st (98), followed by McConnell in 83rd (97), Stay in 118th (97), Hunter Lenzmeier in 119th (96) and John Lenzmeier in 346th (94).
Other finishes for Jordan included Ray in 563rd (91), Jeremiah Stay in 896th (87), Beach in 1,323rd (80) and Breeggemann in 1,630th (67).
"The weather was beautiful (that day) and the Jordan kids clicked," Jordan coach Jeff Radick.
In the final day of competition, Schmidt hit 99 out of 100 targets to finish 15th overall with total of 197 hits out of 200. Swanson hit 94 targets in the final round to finish 118th overall with 192 total.
John Lenzmeier's final round was 96, giving him 190 total targets hit to finish 180th. Stay ended up 196th with 190 total targets hit as well, followed by Hunter Lenzmeier in 330th (185) and McConnell in 336th (185).
"(In the final round) Sunday morning, our nice weather left us with wind and rain," Radick said. "Most of our kids held it together very well. but everyone's scores suffered."
Schmidt's 15th-place finish is the highest individual finish for a Jordan shooter at nationals. Jacob Stay had the best finish going in, taking 42nd in 2018.
"Jordan has some great kids," Radick said. "I'd like to thank the families and the team sponsors for helping these kids represent the Jordan community well. We are growing some good kids to represent us well in the future."
In the team qualifying round, Jordan's top team had a score of 474. Swanson led the way with 97 out of 100 targets hit, followed by Schmidt (96), Jacob Stay (95) and Hunter Lenzmeier and McConnell (93).
Jordan's second squad had a total of 428. Jeremiah Stay led that group with 90 out of 100 targets hit. He was followed by John Lenzmeier (90), Ray (86), Beach (83) and Breeggemann (77).